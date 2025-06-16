Trump Organization Announces Cellular Phone Service: Trump Mobile

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2025 – On the 10-year anniversary of their father’s first presidential campaign launch, Donald Trump Jr. and his younger brother Eric Trump announced T1 Mobile, a U.S.-based cellular service specifically designed for American consumers.

“I'm incredibly excited to step into this new digital space. Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that's affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,” said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, in a press release.

Benefits of Trump Mobile include unlimited talk, text, and data; complete device protection; 24-hour roadside assistance through Drive America; telehealth services such as virtual medical care, mental health assistance, and simple ordering and delivery for prescription medications; free international calling to over 100 countries, many of which are home to American military bases; and no contracts or credit checks.

Americans can receive such benefits by subscribing to the 47 Plan, which costs $47.45 per month while paying homage to Trump’s presidential terms: 45 (2017-21) and 47 (2025-29).

Additionally, the Trump Organization has announced plans for its own, American-made mobile device, the T1 Phone, set to be available for purchase in August, 2025. It will come with 256 gigabytes of internal storage and include features such as facial recognition and fingerprint sensors. Images reveal a gold-colored phone with an inscription of the American flag and “T1” on the back.

Eric Trump stated that the Trump Organization’s phone and cellular service align with the president's goals to boost American manufacturing and employment by encouraging a shift to domestic technological production.

The Trump Organization is partnering with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile for 5G network access, according to reports by Variety and the Associated Press.