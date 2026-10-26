Satellite

Trump Signs Mystic Alerts Act Into Law After Deadly 2025 Texas Flood

Bipartisan act aims to use satellite for emergency alerts in rural areas

Corryn D'Attaray

Corryn D'Attaray

2 min read
Trump Signs Mystic Alerts Act Into Law After Deadly 2025 Texas Flood
Photo of flash flood in Texas, from Garrison Flood Control

WASHINGTON, Oct.26, 2026 – A new law aspires to bridge the emergency communications gap after the deadly 2025 Texas Guadalupe River flood.

President Donald Trump signed Bill H.R. 7022, the Mystic Alerts Act, into law on Oct. 22. The bipartisan bill establishes that the Federal Communications Commission must require commercial mobile service providers to use satellites to transmit emergency alerts.

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“After the devastating July 4th floods, it was clear that families in rural communities can’t be left in the dark when cell networks go down,” said Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas).

Pfluger introduced the bill following July 4, 2025 floods that killed more than 130 people, including at least 25 girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian all-girls summer camp. 

In the aftermath of the tragedy, authorities reported that they did not know the flood was coming and were unable to receive emergency warnings once the flood damaged cellular infrastructure.  

With this new law, satellite networks will be integrated into the Wireless Emergency Alert system – serving as an instrumental tool for rural areas when cellular networks become unavailable. 

“This law will address this technology shortfall and honor the memory of those lost by ensuring Texans and all Americans can receive wireless emergency alerts on their mobile devices via satellite even when disaster strikes…” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). 

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Satellite Washington October Texas Guadalupe River Donald Trump Mystic Alerts Act federal communications commission July August Pfluger Camp Mystic Wireless Emergency Alert John Cornyn

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