Starlink Supports Texas Flood Relief With Emergency Connectivity

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2025 – For the second time since last September, Starlink is tossing an internet lifeline in a time of death and disaster.

Flooding along the Guadalupe River, outside of San Antonio, Texas, left at least 95 people dead and many still missing over the Fourth of July weekend. Among the victims were 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp located in Kerr County. Flood watches still remain in effect across central Texas.

Starlink, the satellite-delivered internet service controlled by Elon Musk since 2015, announced July 5 on X it will provide one month of free connectivity to those affected by the flooding.

“In support of those impacted by flooding in Texas, Starlink is providing Mini kits for search and rescue efforts – ensuring connectivity even in dead zones – and one month of free service for thousands of customers in the region, including those who paused service so they can reactivate Starlink during this time,” the low Earth orbit satellite Internet access service said.

Additionally, SpaceX – Starlink’s parent company – announced July 6 on X that Starlink partnered with T-Mobile to provide basic texting connectivity in the region.

SpaceX also said Starlink will allow smartphone users with compatible devices in the region to send emergency texts through its satellite internet.

“The Starlink team and T-Mobile have also enabled basic texting (SMS) through our Direct to Cell satellites for TMo customers in the areas impacted by flooding in Texas. This includes Kerr County, Kendall County, Llano County, Travis County and Comal County,” the company stated. “Additionally, anyone in the impacted areas with a compatible smartphone will be able to receive emergency alerts from public safety authorities.”

Starlink’s space-based internet infrastructure enables reliable support during natural disasters. Last year, Starlink provided free service through the end of 2024 to people affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina .

“Without the bounds of traditional ground infrastructure, Starlink can be deployed in a matter of minutes to support emergency responders in disaster scenarios,” Starlink’s website stated.

Charter Communications CEO Christopher Winfrey – whose broadband network was pounded by Helene in western North Carolina – said his company used Starlink for communications last fall.