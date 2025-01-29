Trump White House Offers Buyouts to Federal Employees

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 – A new Trump plan to shrink the federal government could have unknown consequences for federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission.

In an email Tuesday , the Trump administration offered millions of federal workers a buyout deal if they resign from their position by Feb. 6. The “deferred resignation” program will give those who accept the offer pay and benefits through the end of September, 2025.

It is unclear how many FCC employees would take the buyout, but nearly all of the agency’s employees will apparently have the option to do so. The FCC has about 1,540 employees and a $390.1 million budget.

The memo, titled “Fork in the Road,” was sent out Tuesday to federal employees detailing the administration’s plan for the future of federal employment. The email said federal agency management will be built around ‘four pillars’: return to office, performance culture, more streamlined and flexible workforce, and enhanced standards of conduct.

The email also touched on the uncertainty of federal agencies as a whole, hinting that more federal cuts may be coming in the future.

“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity and will be afforded the protections in place for such positions,” the email said.

This announcement came in conjunction with the administration’s plan to have all federal workers return to in-person work, detailed in a January bill introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

The White House expects up to 10% of federal employees to take the buyout, and believes the initiative can save taxpayers around $100 billion.