Trump White House Still Wants Digital Equity Suit Tossed
The National Digital Inclusion Alliance urged judges not to dismiss its case over canceled grant funding.
The National Digital Inclusion Alliance urged judges not to dismiss its case over canceled grant funding.
I Squared is acquiring the facilities for $225 million in cash.
The two appointees have deep experience in government relations.
RVA CEO explained that AI use will rapidly increase, and fiber will help.
The company is planning to take over Apple’s 20 percent stake in Globalstar as part of its acquisition.