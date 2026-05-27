Trump White House Still Wants Digital Equity Suit Tossed

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 – The Trump administration urged federal judges Tuesday to grant its request to dismiss a lawsuit over the cancellation of $2.75 billion in broadband adoption funding.

In May 2025, the Commerce Department told recipients of grant funding under the Digital Equity Act that the law unconstitutionally directed funding to racial minorities and that the grants were canceled. The National Digital Inclusion Alliance, one of the grant winners, sued last year to reinstate the programs, arguing the executive branch didn’t have the authority to cancel funding Congress directed it to spend.