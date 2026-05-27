Digital Inclusion

Trump White House Still Wants Digital Equity Suit Tossed

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance urged judges not to dismiss its case over canceled grant funding.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Trump White House Still Wants Digital Equity Suit Tossed
Photo of President Donald Trump during a May 27, 2026 Cabinet meeting at the White House by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 – The Trump administration urged federal judges Tuesday to grant its request to dismiss a lawsuit over the cancellation of $2.75 billion in broadband adoption funding.

In May 2025, the Commerce Department told recipients of grant funding under the Digital Equity Act that the law unconstitutionally directed funding to racial minorities and that the grants were canceled. The National Digital Inclusion Alliance, one of the grant winners, sued last year to reinstate the programs, arguing the executive branch didn’t have the authority to cancel funding Congress directed it to spend.

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Digital Inclusion NDIA Donald Trump NTIA Brett Shumate Commerce Department Justice Department Howard Lutnick Anna Gomez Ben Ray Luján

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