TV Stations ‘Sitting on a Gold Mine of Spectrum,” Scripps CEO Adam Symson Says

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TV Air: TV station owners continue to send out bullish signals about the value of their FCC-licensed airwaves. E.W. Scripps CEO Adam Symson said investors are overlooking the rising value of broadcast spectrum, underscoring a growing industry debate after Sinclair signaled it may eventually explore a spectrum deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink. Symson told Wall Street analysts Aug. 7 that the company’s airwaves are a hidden treasure. “There’s no question in my mind that we’re sitting on a gold mine of spectrum, one that actually has proven to be increasing in value over time. And there’s also no question that none of that value is reflected in our stock price,” Symson said. Scripps shares are worth about $303 million, down 17% year to date. (More after paywall)

E.W. Scripps CEO Adam Symson