University of Illinois Survey Finds Rural Broadband Gaps Persist for Farms, Households
A survey found widespread dissatisfaction with rural broadband speeds
Kate Keith
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2026 — Illinois farmers need better broadband connections to support modern agricultural operations, while rural households continue to face problems with Internet speeds, reliability and affordability.
Nearly four out of five rural Illinois residents with fixed broadband connections have service that falls below federal speed benchmarks, according to a University of Illinois survey highlighting persistent connectivity problems for households and agricultural producers.
Post tagged in