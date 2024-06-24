CommScope Releases Software Update That Expands Broadband Service Offerings

June 24, 2024 – Network connectivity manufacturer CommScope announced Monday the availability of software release 13, which will allow multi service operators to support several enhanced network services.

“Software release 13 allows operators a flexible path forward with existing or new units as they move toward 10G with the power of E6000 CER – the cable industry’s most widely-deployed CCAP,” said CommScope. A CCAP is a converged cable access platform that allows cable operators to use a single platform for video and broadband services to consumers.

CommScope added that the new software will improve upon E6000 CER’s features to provide more support for fiber optic and coax technologies. It will support next generation cable modems and enable new services for applications like games and virtual reality that require high network responsiveness, among other things.

“By providing operational support for these exciting, cutting-edge technologies, customers can extend the life of their current E6000 deployments for the foreseeable future,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, SVP & president of Access Network Solutions for CommScope. The software release can help multi-service operators maintain competitive value by “enabling new services over their current E6000 CER assets and offering faster speeds to subscribers, helping to increase ARPU and fend off competition in a targeted, capital-efficient manner.”

Operators are currently lab testing, and CommScope expects to have field trials in late 2024. “With future releases, this expanded capacity could eventually support service tiers of over 8 Gbps in the downstream,” said CommScope.

The company added that it plans to continue to enhance and expand E6000 CER features in future releases to keep pace with new network technologies.