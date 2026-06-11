Up to 50 Million Jobs Could Be Vulnerable to AI
Bipartisan commission rejects universal basic income as policy response.
Jericho Casper
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 – Former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo rejected universal basic income as the desired response to artificial intelligence-driven workforce disruption.
Speaking at a Thursday event, Raimondo said the goal is for Americans to “flourish and prosper with work, by the way, not with a universal basic income, but dignified work.”
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