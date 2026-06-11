AI

Up to 50 Million Jobs Could Be Vulnerable to AI

Bipartisan commission rejects universal basic income as policy response.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
Up to 50 Million Jobs Could Be Vulnerable to AI
Photo of former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo by Greg Nash/The Hill.

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 – Former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo rejected universal basic income as the desired response to artificial intelligence-driven workforce disruption.

Speaking at a Thursday event, Raimondo said the goal is for Americans to “flourish and prosper with work, by the way, not with a universal basic income, but dignified work.”

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AI AEI Urban Institute Gina Raimondo Paul Ryan

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