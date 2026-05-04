VATI Program Drives Broadband Expansion in Virginia

May 4, 2026 – Virginia has connected more than 221,500 locations to high-speed internet services since July 2021, state officials announced Monday.

Through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative , or VATI, the state funds public-private partnerships to extend broadband to unserved areas. Recent progress includes more than 5,000 locations connected in the past month alone.

Across the state, local projects supported by VATI funding are expanding access in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

In Shenandoah County, a partnership among the county, the department, and local provider Shentel brought gigabit-speed fiber to more than 7,100 previously unserved homes and businesses through a $50 million project supported by the VATI.

In Albemarle County, broadband investments are expected to connect nearly 11,000 households by the end of the fiscal year, bringing coverage to 99.9 percent of the county.

In Bedford County, more than 10,000 homes have gained access to high-speed internet since 2022 through more than $25 million in VATI funding and partnerships with multiple providers. The county expects to achieve universal broadband coverage by early 2027.

Officials said improved connectivity is enabling residents to work remotely, access healthcare, and strengthen community ties.

“Having dependable broadband has brought Bedford closer to the rest of the world and given us new opportunities to thrive right where we live,” said Debbie Clark, a Bedford County resident.

In Louisa County, local and state investments have accelerated expansion by leveraging existing electric infrastructure to reach homes and businesses. Officials said improved connectivity is supporting economic activity, including agriculture and tourism.

VATI began its targeted broadband deployment efforts in 2017. The program, managed by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, has since grown, with significant expansions in funding from 2021 onwards.

The VATI scheme is funded primarily through state appropriations and supplemented by federal relief funds, with additional investment from local governments and internet service providers.

Since 2017, Virginia has invested more than $850 million to connect hundreds of thousands of addresses statewide.

Virginia’s current expansion builds on earlier investments, including more than $41 million in broadband construction grants announced in 2024 to support projects across 20 communities.

“Virginia continues to be a national leader for closing the digital divide,” former Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said at the time. “In our increasingly digital world, having access to high-speed broadband isn’t a luxury; it’s a prerequisite to participate in daily life.”

State officials are simultaneously advancing the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, with $545 million in approved funding aimed at connecting the remaining 85,000 unserved locations.

State leaders say continued coordination between government and private partners will be key to completing the remaining buildout.