Wireless

Verizon Unveils New Mobile, Converged Plans

Like AT&T’s Build-A-Plan, Verizon Simplicity appeared targeted at customers with one or two lines

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Verizon Unveils New Mobile, Converged Plans
Photo of Verizon CEO Dan Schulman, then the CEO of PayPal, at the 2018 Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York by Evan Agostini/AP

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – Verizon unveiled Tuesday new pricing plans for both mobile lines and converged bundles combining fixed and mobile broadband.

The company also announced a new loyalty program that allows postpaid customers to avoid activation and upgrade fees. 

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