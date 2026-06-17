Verizon Unveils New Mobile, Converged Plans
Like AT&T’s Build-A-Plan, Verizon Simplicity appeared targeted at customers with one or two lines
Like AT&T’s Build-A-Plan, Verizon Simplicity appeared targeted at customers with one or two lines
The pending deal would create Rightfiber and expand Grain’s regional fiber reach
The agency said last year it was working on changes to the programs to cut red tape
More than 700 retail locations will support customers getting connected the same day they enroll.
Pascal Desroches to step down after leading AT&T’s finance division for more than five years.