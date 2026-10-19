Virginia

Virginia Democratic Senator Proposes Statewide 3-Year Data Center Moratorium

The bill would block local approvals and state permits for new data centers and related energy infrastructure from July 2027.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
Virginia Democratic Senator Proposes Statewide 3-Year Data Center Moratorium
Photo of the business district on the canal in downtown Richmond

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2026 - A Virginia senator has proposed a three-year statewide moratorium on new data center approvals. 

Virginia Sen. Russet Perry, D-Loudoun, has introduced legislation that would impose a three-year statewide moratorium on new data center approvals, escalating a debate over the industry’s rapid growth, energy demands and impact on communities.

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Virginia Abigail Spanberger Russet Perry moratorium Julie Bolthouse John McAuliff Nicole Riley Data Center Coalition

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