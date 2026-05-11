Policyband

Wall Street Keeps Selling Cable Stocks While the S&P 500 Hits All-Time Highs

Shentel and TDS stand apart from the carnage, likely because their bold pivot to fiber keeps yielding net subscriber additions

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

11 min read
Wall Street Keeps Selling Cable Stocks While the S&P 500 Hits All-Time Highs
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Wall Street: Cable stocks are taking a pounding in 2026 as competition from fiber overbuilders, Fixed Wireless Access operators and Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit satellite Internet service continues to erode investor confidence. Eventually, Amazon, a $2.9 trillion company, will launch its own LEO service. With the exception of Shentel and TDS Telecom, investors have been steadily marking down the value of traditional cable operators as subscriber losses mount and competitive pressure intensifies. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index is up 8% in 2026 and up 30% over the past 12 months. On May 8, the S&P hit an all-time high, closing at 7,398. (More after paywall)

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