Washington State Names Joseph Williams Interim Broadband Director

July 7, 2025 – Joseph Williams has been appointed interim director of the Washington State Broadband Office, the state’s Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. He will lead the office through a critical period as the state prepares to award more than $1.2 billion in federal broadband funding.

Williams, formerly the Information and Communications Technology sector lead at the Washington Department of Commerce, assumed the role last week and will serve until a permanent director is appointed. The vacancy arose in June when Aaron Wheeler, appointed in 2024 by Washington’s previous governor, decided to step down.

“It’s a critical time for the WSBO, and I am excited to join and support this important team and their vital mission of bringing internet to all in Washington,” Williams said in a release . “My predecessor, Aaron Wheeler, did a great job getting the state to this point. My plan is to ensure we can meet the upcoming federal deadlines and award funding to broadband providers across the state as quickly as possible.”

Williams brings deep public- and private-sector experience to the role. He served as the tech policy advisor to former Washington Governor Jay Inslee, left state service in 2019 to lead the Seattle office of the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and returned in 2023 to join Commerce. He has led the state’s semiconductor working group and was recently named GeekWire’s Public Policy Champion for Innovation for his leadership in emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity.

Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn praised the appointment , saying, “His experience and steady leadership will help maintain momentum in Washington’s broadband development while we continue the recruitment process for a permanent director.”

The Commerce Department was currently working with governor Bob Ferguson’s office on finding a permanent appointment. A formal recruitment notice will be posted soon.

Washington’s broadband office was charged with overseeing the state’s participation in the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, a $42.45 billion national effort to close the digital divide.