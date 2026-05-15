‘We Did Not Compromise’: Northern Mariana Islands Advances Fully Underground Fiber Buildout
Officials resisted pressure to scale back resiliency standards on the territorywide broadband project.
Officials resisted pressure to scale back resiliency standards on the territorywide broadband project.
The issue may have already hardened into a defining political issue of 2026.
Starlink's parent said 'the long-standing problem of high-speed broadband network access has effectively been solved, rendering most legacy High-Cost support mechanisms redundant'
The company said it has first active subscribers on BEAD-funded infrastructure.
The low-Earth orbit satellite provider doubled its global subscriber base in 2025.