West Virginia Received Few Non-Fiber BEAD Applications

NASHVILLE, June 3, 2025 – West Virginia received little interest from non-fiber providers during bidding for Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment grants, according to a 90-page document of state’s draft final proposal.

West Virginia received applications from 11 companies for 219 projects, according to the draft proposal, published Monday on the web site of the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society.

The entire process was open to providers using any technology. All but one of those applications proposed last-mile fiber projects. All the winning projects were entirely fiber.

The state’s all-fiber plan has been withdrawn and is currently being revised to line up with the Trump administration’s priorities, which include more funding for non-fiber technologies like fixed wireless and satellite. The state was the first to receive an extra 90 days to submit a final plan after West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey (R) met with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in March.

West Virginia hasn’t publicly solicited additional applications from ISPs. The state’s broadband office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At the Fiber Broadband Association’s national convention here, CEO Gary Bolton said the West Virginia draft demonstrated the state’s solid work.

“West Virginia is ground zero when it comes to BEAD funding and fiber deployment,” Bolton told Broadband Breakfast. “From education to health care to small business growth, fiber infrastructure is a game changer for rural communities. We encourage Secretary Lutnick to continue to move forward with the program by allowing states to meet the broadband needs of their residents.”