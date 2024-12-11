What to Expect at 'Broadband in the Trump Administration' on Thursday

We are looking forward to seeing many of you in Washington at "Broadband in the Trump Administration" on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. Details about the in person and livestream for the event are available here, and below.

The year 2024 has been a big one for broadband policy. What 2025 looks like is rather cloudy. And it's not just the fact that a new administration is coming to town, although that's an important new uncertainty.

Several of the core topics – the BEAD infrastructure program, the role of spectrum, and the future of the Universal Service Fund and/or the Affordable Connectivity Program – are squarely before Congress. That work remain incomplete.

Setting the table for broadband policy and implementation

When we envisioned "Broadband in the Next Administration" in the months before the election, we saw a policy forum with key stakeholders from Congress, the incoming administration (whichever it was), and independent agencies like the Federal Communications Commission.

Incoming President Donald Trump will certainly have much to say about the shape of broadband policy. He's already selected the next Federal Communication Commission chairman in Commissioner Brendan Carr.

The decisions that he makes in picking key personnel to staff the Commerce Department (particularly the National Telecommunications and Information Administration), the Agriculture Department (particularly the Rural Utilities Service), and other executive branch agencies focused on internet and communications – which have yet to be announced – will also be significant.

But distilling into a few sentences this conference's goal, it is: How will the new Trump administration interact with Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill in addressing radio frequency spectrum and solving the affordable broadband puzzle? These two issues are squarely in Congress' purview.

Secondly, will the Trump administration make sweeping, or modest, changes to signature Biden infrastructure initiatives like the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program?

Third, what of Big Tech? Will it be a punching bag – or will a pro-entrepreneurial zeal take root as some players push for "creative destruction" of the sort so admired by Silicon Valley venture capitalists?

Bringing the parties together

"Broadband in the Trump Administration" will feature two senators, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., two former heads of the NTIA (David Redl and Diane Rinaldo), the current head of the NTIA, Alan Davidson, and four former Federal Communications Commissioners (Harold Furchtgott-Roth, Robert M. McDowell, Mignon Clyburn and Michael O'Rielly).

And I'll be excited to sit down with Hilda Legg, the former head of USDA's Rural Utilities Service, in a Fireside Chat about "The Future of Rural Broadband Connectivity."

Unsurprisingly, many – but not all – of these executive branch or FCC officials worked for Republican administrations. But irrespective of party affiliation, broadband remains an issue that cannot be solved without bipartisan solutions, whether this means solving issues like American's Rural broadband deficit, addressing the need for more internet airwaves or enhancing low-cost broadband availability for all

Keynote Address from Sen. Marsha Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn, Senator, Tennessee

Marsha Blackburn is the senior senator for Tennessee and the first woman to represent the Volunteer State in the United States Senate. She serves on the Deputy Whip Team and is a member of the Finance Committee; the Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee; the Veterans’ Affairs Committee; and the Judiciary Committee. She serves as the Ranking Member on the Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security and on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Law.

Keynote Address from Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar, Senator, Minnesota

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is the first woman elected to represent the State of Minnesota in the United States Senate. As co-chair of the Senate Broadband Caucus, Senator Klobuchar has been a leading advocate working to connect every American to high speed internet once and for all. Her provisions to expand high-speed broadband across the country were included in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in 2021.

Panel 1: Finishing the Job on the BEAD Program

As power moves to a new administration, the future of the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program - is likely to come center stage. What kind of changes can we expect from the NTIA, and potentially the FCC, as Donald Trump returns to the White House. Will the new administration stay the course or tweak aspects of BEAD?

To set the stage for the discussion, we're pleased to welcome NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson to deliver a 10-minute opening address.

Alan Davidson , Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration

, Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration Eric Frederick , Chief Connectivity Officer, Michigan High-Speed Internet Office

, Chief Connectivity Officer, Michigan High-Speed Internet Office Diane Rinaldo , Executive Director, Open RAN Policy Coalition

, Executive Director, Open RAN Policy Coalition Ronnie Hammond, Director, Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband

Director, Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband Joshua Breitbart , Senior Vice President, ConnectALL, Empire State Development

, Senior Vice President, ConnectALL, Empire State Development Christopher Cole (moderator), Senior Reporter, Telecom, Law360

Executive Conversation with NextNav's CEO Mariam Sorond

The lack of a backup to GPS is a national security concern. Officials across the government and industry are sounding the alarm as GPS vulnerabilities like spoofing and jamming become more widespread. China and Russia are already ahead of the US and are building backup systems. Exploring alternatives to enhance this vital service is crucial for safeguarding American commerce, public safety, and national security. What role could a terrestrial PNT (Positioning Navigation and Timing) network play in strengthening national security in the incoming Trump Administration?

Mariam Sorond , Board Chair and CEO, NextNav

, Board Chair and CEO, NextNav Drew Clark, CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panel 2: A Return to Spectrum Authority?

Since the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to conduct spectrum auctions lapsed in March 2023, advocates have been clamoring for Congress to renew it. Thus far, their efforts have fallen flat. As the FCC looks to explore additional spectrum opportunities, the authority’s lapsing casts a long shadow. With a new Congress on the horizon and a potentially reshuffled FCC, what factors will facilitate - or hinder - a revival of auction authority authority? And what impacts might this have on future spectrum strategies, the broader economy, and the U.S.’s competitive edge in wireless technologies?

Scott Blake Harris , Co-founder and Managing Partner, Crest Hill Advisors LLC

, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Crest Hill Advisors LLC Shiva Goel , Senior Advisor for Spectrum Policy, NTIA, U.S. Department of Commerce

, Senior Advisor for Spectrum Policy, NTIA, U.S. Department of Commerce David Redl , Founder and CEO, Salt Point Strategies

, Founder and CEO, Salt Point Strategies Jeff Blum , Executive Vice President, External & Government Affairs, EchoStar

, Executive Vice President, External & Government Affairs, EchoStar Robert M. McDowell , Partner, Cooley

, Partner, Cooley Kelcee Griffis (moderator), Telecom Reporter, Bloomberg News

Fireside Chat: The Future of Rural Broadband Connectivity

The digital divide remains a pressing challenge for America's rural communities, where reliable high-speed internet is essential for economic growth, healthcare access, and educational opportunities. In this fireside chat, Broadband Breakfast CEO and Publisher Drew Clark will sit down with former Rural Utilities Services Administrator Hilda Legg to explore strategies for addressing these pressing needs. Drawing from her experience leading key USDA telecommunications programs, Legg will discuss fiber deployment vs wireless solutions for future-proof connectivity, and how federal funding can overcome economic hurdles to deliver long-term value for rural communities.

Hilda Legg , Consultant, Legg Strategies

, Consultant, Legg Strategies Drew Clark, CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panel 3: Reforming the Universal Service Fund, and Renewing the Affordable Connectivity Program?

While lawmakers say they support empowering underserved communities, the biggest disappointment for broadband advocates in 2024 was the expiration of the Affordable Connectivity Program. Its fate has become intertwined with potential changes in the Universal Service Fund. To complicate matters, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down the USF as unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court is widely expected to review that decision next year. How will these two twin issues play out in the new administration, and in the next Congress?

Roslyn Layton, Senior Vice President, Strand Consult

Senior Vice President, Strand Consult Amy Huffman , Policy Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance

, Policy Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance Mignon Clyburn , Principal, MLC Strategies, LLC

, Principal, MLC Strategies, LLC Harold Furchtgott-Roth , Senior Fellow and Director, Center for the Economics of the Internet, Hudson Institute

, Senior Fellow and Director, Center for the Economics of the Internet, Hudson Institute Ryan Tracy (moderator), Co-Writer, Capitol Account

Panel 4: With Chevron Deference Dead, Will Courts Check the Next Administration?

The Supreme Court's decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo marks the end of Chevron deference, fundamentally altering the regulatory landscape that federal agencies navigate. This change has profound implications for the FCC's authority on critical issues including Net Neutrality and digital discrimination. A second Trump administration will face a transformed regulatory environment where agency rulemaking powers are significantly constrained. Additionally, are we likely to see more litigation about Section 230 content moderation under the Trump Administration? How will the FCC approach Big Tech, and how will courts react?

Joel Thayer , President, Digital Progress Institute

, President, Digital Progress Institute Nathan Leamer , CEO, Fixed Gear Strategies

, CEO, Fixed Gear Strategies Tom Johnson , Partner, Wiley

, Partner, Wiley Michael O'Rielly , President, MPORielly Consulting Inc.

, President, MPORielly Consulting Inc. Gigi Sohn , Senior Fellow and Public Advocate, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society

, Senior Fellow and Public Advocate, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society Lynn Stanton (moderator), Senior Editor, Wolters Kluwer’s TR Daily

