Who’s Battling Disney for the FCC? Judge Jeanine!

💡 ■ WOW! Starts Cable TV Sunset in Florida with Pivot to YouTube TV

■ NTIA to Fund New BEAD Effort That Targets Remaining Unserved Locations

■ Carr Ejects Seven Criminals from the FCC’s E-Rate Program

■ New Sanders Bill Would Ban ‘Superintelligent AI Systems’

■ Boston Media Critic Says Moulton ‘Ran a Terrible Campaign’

■ Free State’s May Says EchoStar Takes Chutzpah to Another Level

■ Left-Leaning Group Using Fuzzy Math to Diminish Thumann Severs

■ T-Mobile Names Jessica Uhl as New CFO Effective in February

■ TDS Closes on $25.4 million Purchase of Granite State Communications

■ The Ohio Telecom Association is Now the Ohio Broadband and Technology Association

■ As Expected, House Rejects Constitutional Amendment on SCOTUS Number

ABC/Disney: The FCC asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by ABC and its parent Disney, arguing the court lacks jurisdiction over the agency’s ongoing license‑renewal review. In a Sept. 3 filing submitted by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the FCC said Disney failed to cooperate with an antidiscrimination investigation, prompting regulators to order early renewal applications for eight ABC stations under a longstanding rule. Disney is concerned that the FCC is politically biased against the company and is just one step away from seeking license revocation, though FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has said no decisions have been made in his fact-driven look at Disney’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies. (More after paywall)

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro