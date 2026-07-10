Funding

Wireless Infrastructure Association Nabs $30 Million for Workforce Development

Pew said in a recent paper that states have multiple avenues for shoring up their workforces ahead of BEAD

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Wireless Infrastructure Association Nabs $30 Million for Workforce Development
Photo of Deb Bennett, WIA's vice president of apprenticeship, from the group

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2026 – The Wireless Industry Association won nearly $30 million in funding for career development programs from the Department of Transportation, the group announced Tuesday.

The money comes in the form of a cooperative agreement, which is like a grant with more involvement from the agency in the funded project.

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Funding WIA Deb Bennett Arielle Roth Pew Charitable Trusts Lexi West BEAD Department of Transportation

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