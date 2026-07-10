White Paper

Supply Chain Resiliency Playbook Broadband

White Paper by Wesco

According to a recent report issued by the Fiber Broadband Association, pandemic era supply chain pressures have eased, but lingering supply chain challenges and competition for resources could result in long lead times, bottlenecks and stress points that potentially impact deployment project timelines.  

This perfect storm created by demand outstripping supply, means that broadband providers need to act now to address resource shortages and minimize supply chain risks and challenges.

What are some of the challenges the industry is facing in terms of navigating supply chain complexities associated with large-scale broadband projects?

To optimize production schedules and improve overall operational efficiencies, broadband providers must have effective strategies in place for:

  • Materials forecasting
  • Sourcing and procurement
  • Materials Management
  • Emergency Event Disruptions
  • Supply Chain Continuity
  • Lead Times
  • Labor bottlenecks and shortages
  • Competitive market 

Minimizing supply chain disruptions and challenges can require a diverse range of solutions to mitigate impacts on your broadband deployment timeline.  Let’s discuss each of these areas and learn how collaborating with supply chain management professionals might allow you to free up time and internal resources to better focus on your core business goals and higher-value priorities.

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