White Paper

Negative Impacts of Higher-Power Operation on the Citizens Broadband Radio Service

White Paper Provided by Spectrum for the Future

Executive Summary 

Valo Analytica conducted this technical analysis to evaluate the harmful impacts of increasing allowed  power levels in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). The findings of this technical analysis are  clear: increasing CBRS transmission power would dramatically increase harmful interference levels,  thereby disrupting the carefully calibrated CBRS ecosystem, reducing how many network operators can  co-exist in the band, and effectively overpowering and undermining existing PAL and GAA operators’  ability to use the band. In other words, as a result of increased power levels, the diverse and fast-growing  array of operators using the CBRS band today would be reduced to a fraction. 

This analysis uses actual CBRS deployment data combined with additional details from representative  real-world CBRS deployments at John Deere (manufacturing), Miami-Dade International Airport  (transportation & logistics), and Amplex Internet (rural broadband). In each case, the interference from  increased power levels is clear and would cause massive throughput erosion, shrink private network  coverage, and fundamentally undermine the spectrum access and innovation the CBRS band was  carefully designed to foster.

Key Top-Level Findings 

High-power operations will harmfully disrupt existing operations of both Priority Access Licensees (PAL)  and General Authorized Access (GAA) operators. 

  • If fewer than 2% of CBRS base stations are converted to high power, there would be a massive  loss of data throughput across the CBRS ecosystem, a permanent data loss that would slow  network operation to a crawl. 
  • Each high-power device deployed in the band would dramatically and disproportionately preempt  shared use across as much as thousands of square kilometers, undermining the availability of  GAA spectrum upon which 96% of existing CBRS operations rely. 
  • If deployed, higher power levels will overwhelm existing operations in a manner that neither the  existing technology (e.g., SAS) nor current FCC rules are equipped to manage. As a result,  CBRS license holders will face catastrophic service degradation on the channels they paid to  secure at auction. The negative impacts would be felt all across the CBRS networks used by so  many, including those used in Education, Academic Research, Agriculture, Communications,  Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing and Transportation. 

When applied to real-world deployments, higher power levels in this study were shown to have the  following illustrative impact: 

  • As a result of higher power, John Deere's CBRS deployment would incur a 1000x  degradation of throughput and latency, rendering substantial portions of their network  used in their American manufacturing facility unusable. Further, CBRS network coverage in  their office facility would shrink from its current facility-wide multi-acre coverage to an area  smaller than what is covered by a pair of wireless ear buds
  • Miami International Airport (MIA) risks losing nearly a third of its CBRS network capacity if  higher power is allowed. Given that MIA uses its network extensively for security, public safety  offload, identification of foreign object debris on the tarmac, baggage handling, and even  Customs and Border Protection operation, the loss of such network capacity would be  "catastrophic." 
  • Amplex Internet, a rural Wireless Internet Service Provider in Ohio, represents a real-world  cautionary tale of the harmful impact of higher power on CBRS networks. Due to Canadian  operations today at power levels comparable to those proposed for CBRS, parts of its network  are already suffering from network outages and a loss of network reliability - disrupting the ISP's  service to a significant portion of its customer base. As a result of higher power, Amplex’s rural  customers lose their Internet connectivity as their previously stable wireless broadband links are  overwhelmed by high power from up to 200 km away. 

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