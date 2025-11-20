White Paper The Need for Ongoing Network Performance Monitoring by U.S. States

White Paper Provided by Ookla

Billions of dollars have already been deployed in the last several years to close the digital divide through state-directed projects with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Capital Projects Fund (CPF). In 2026, we will finally start to see deployments begin with funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program. State broadband offices are managing this unprecedented influx of federal funding, overseeing projects that are reshaping local economies, and transforming how communities access education, healthcare, and jobs.

The challenge now isn’t just about building networks; it’s also about monitoring the progress of delivering broadband to underserved communities. While the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) sets broad guardrails for BEAD, most accountability for these expenditures ultimately falls on the states. Governors, legislatures, and local communities will all want proof that taxpayer-funded projects are delivering real, measurable improvements in connectivity and adoption.

In this White Paper, we’ll explore why traditional oversight and one-time site inspection isn’t enough, how regular monitoring can strengthen state broadband programs, and how Ookla’s data and mapping tools help agencies maintain transparency for monitoring performance over time.

State broadband offices aren’t just following federal guidance—they’re responsible for demonstrating that public investments are delivering measurable improvements in connectivity. Governors, legislators, and community officials expect clear evidence that awarded projects are expanding coverage and improving network performance. ARPA and CPF projects have already been funding large-scale broadband expansion, but those programs do not include any significant federal requirements for long-term performance monitoring. As BEAD-funded buildouts begin, NTIA is expected to require limited ongoing verification similar to what has been implemented for the Connect America Fund (CAF).