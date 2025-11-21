White Paper Empowering Rural Alberta with an Open Access FTTH Network

White Paper Provided by COS Systems

Clearwater County in west-central Alberta is building a county-owned Open Access network to close the digital divide and enable competition across multiple last-mile technologies. Arcadis (Woven) was selected to design and project-manage the FTTH rollout after helping secure substantial provincial and federal grants. The County is in the process of selecting an operator that will operate the 24/7 NOC. At the core, COS Business Engine automates the wholesale platform, driving communications to stakeholders, promoting engagement to the community, aggregating demand, powers ISP integration, the customer portal, and real-time operational workflows.

Challenge & Goals

Rural households and businesses faced unreliable, low-speed internet, constraining growth, telehealth, education, and emergency services. The Council adopted a multi-year Open Access program to deliver county-wide high-speed connectivity, enable multi-ISP competition on shared infrastructure, provide 24/7 operations without scaling local staff, and ensure financial viability through grants and a phased build.