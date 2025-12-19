White Paper Improve your business case by Optimizing your Infrastructure and Leverage Each Brand’s Unique Strength.

White Paper Provided by COS Systems

Expert insights from Mikael Philipsson, CEO of COS Systems, on winning strategies for ISP consolidation

The U.S. broadband landscape is entering a defining era of consolidation, but many deals still fall into the trap of full migrations and rapid brand rollups that erode customer loyalty and slow growth. In this whitepaper, ISP Consolidation Success, Mikael Philipsson, CEO of COS Systems, shares a modern blueprint for operators and investors seeking faster scale, stronger revenue, and a smoother path to profitability.

Philipsson highlights why preserving local brands, phasing system consolidation, and adopting an Open Access mindset can dramatically reduce churn and unlock new revenue opportunities across acquired markets. Backed by years of leadership and hands-on experience in one of the world’s most advanced fiber markets, his perspective offers a fresh, actionable playbook for building more resilient and profitable broadband organizations.