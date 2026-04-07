White Paper How Direct Communications Launched Mobile with gaiia

White Paper Provided by gaiia

Executive Summary

As broadband markets become more competitive, CSPs are looking for ways to grow revenue without adding operational complexity. Mobile represents a natural extension of connectivity. Customers already trust their internet provider to keep them connected at home, and many are increasingly willing to consolidate their wireless service with the same provider. For Direct Communications, launching mobile was not just about adding another product. It was about expanding revenue, increasing customer lifetime value, and strengthening retention while maintaining operational simplicity.

Building a new brand without building a new stack

After migrating its broadband operations from a legacy OSS/BSS to gaiia in 2025, Direct Communications modernized the operational foundation supporting both its competitive broadband services and regulated ILEC business. With a modern subscriber experience platform now in place, the team was able to introduce mobile as a natural extension of the same system rather than layering on a separate platform. Because the operational foundation was already established, the team moved from kickoff to launch in approximately two months without custom development.

Expanding revenue without adding systems

For many ISPs, adding mobile introduces a new layer of complexity. Separate billing systems, disconnected workflows, fragmented customer experiences, and additional tools for CSRs can create more strain than growth. Direct Communications wanted the opposite. The goal was to introduce a new revenue stream while keeping one OSS/BSS, one billing system, and one interface for customer service representatives.