White Paper The 5G Promise Falls Short of Reality: Examining Economic Impact Claims

White Paper Provided by George S. Ford, PhD from the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies



Over the past decade, the mobile wireless industry has promoted 5G as a transformative technology—one that will boost the U.S. economy by over $1 trillion and create millions of jobs. They described 5G not just as a faster internet connection, but as a technology that will transform everything affecting the average American’s life—from healthcare and transportation to manufacturing and education. The industry’s claims have shaped public policy debates, influencing decisions about spectrum allocation, infrastructure investments, and regulatory priorities.

But once 5G began to roll out, the mobile wireless industry’s big promises started to face serious questions. Many users noticed little difference between 5G and the previous generation (4G). Some media outlets and tech experts called 5G an “overhyped technology bust.” And as talk of 6G begins to emerge, it’s worth asking: Has 5G really delivered the massive economic benefits we were promised?

In this Perspective, I examine that question using federal data on 5G availability and key economic indicators across U.S. counties, which vary in 5G deployment. My findings are straightforward: there is no evidence that 5G deployment has improved employment, wages, business growth, personal income, or GDP. Despite the industry’s sweeping promises, the data show no measurable economic impact from 5G so far.

This result does not imply that 5G lacks value— better connectivity can support specific use cases and improve service quality. But this result does raise serious doubts about the narrative that 5G is a fundamental economic game-changer. As the industry begins to promote 6G and to seek additional spectrum, policymakers should proceed with caution. Public resources and regulatory choices should be guided by evidence—not marketing campaigns. This analysis provides a grounded perspective to support more realistic, outcome-driven telecommunications policy.

Background

America’s mobile wireless industry seems in constant need of additional radio spectrum. With the evolution of networks to 5G, the industry launched a marketing campaign promising substantial economic benefits. For example, according to a 2021 Boston Consulting Group (“BCG”) study commissioned by CTIA, “5G will become a foundation for innovation” and it will have “broad and deep economic implications both by industry and by region.”[1]