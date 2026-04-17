April 23, 2026: CBRS Under Threat

How high-power risks dismantling shared spectrum and upending the U.S. businesses it powers

Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) is a federal spectrum-sharing framework that allows multiple users to operate in the 3.5 GigaHertz (GHz) band at coordinated, low-power levels — giving businesses, communities, and service providers the ability to build their own private wireless networks without acquiring exclusive spectrum licenses. More than 1,000 operators — from enterprises and rural broadband providers to manufacturers and school districts — have deployed networks using CBRS since its launch in 2020. New proposals to significantly increase power levels in the band have raised serious questions about interference and the viability of existing deployments. A recent technical study from Valo Analytica examines what those changes would mean in practice. This webinar will break down what's being proposed, what's at stake for businesses and communities that rely on CBRS today, and what comes next.

Webinar sponsored by Spectrum for the Future Coalition.

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Panelists

Dave Wright , Policy Director, Spectrum for the Future

, Policy Director, Spectrum for the Future Mark Radabaugh , President, Amplex Internet

, President, Amplex Internet Johnathan Lewis , Director of Innovation Division, Miami International Airport

, Director of Innovation Division, Miami International Airport Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

About Spectrum For the Future

Spectrum for the Future represents a diverse coalition of innovators, anchor institutions, and technology companies using shared and locally licensed spectrum to build America’s future technology leadership, industrial might, and global competitiveness.

Dave Wright leads Spectrum for the Future’s policy and advocacy initiatives, ensuring that our members’ wireless technology and product innovations are enabled through access to sufficient radio frequency spectrum and supported by suitable regulatory structures and rules. Dave is a longtime spectrum champion, advocating for unlicensed, traditional licensed, and dynamic sharing frameworks - recognizing the vital role that all spectrum management regimes play in our increasingly wireless world. Dave has been at the vanguard of both the development and implementation of dynamic spectrum access, such as CBRS and 6 GHz AFC.

Mark Radabaugh is CEO of Amplex Electric, Inc., a fiber and fixed wireless ISP headquartered in Luckey, Ohio, serving approximately 13,500 customers across more than 40 communities in Northwest Ohio. He has led Amplex since its founding nearly 30 years ago, building the company into one of the region's leading independent broadband providers. Mark also serves on the board of directors of WISPA, the national trade association representing wireless and fiber internet service providers.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.