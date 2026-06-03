Yearslong Data Center Dispute Heads to Virginia Supreme Court
Two lower courts ruled against the development, saying Prince William County supervisors violated Virginia code and local zoning ordinance
Two lower courts ruled against the development, saying Prince William County supervisors violated Virginia code and local zoning ordinance
Lawmakers say the bill would close a privacy loophole
Getting online doesn’t mean someone can log into a patient portal, troubleshoot a video visit, or manage a remote monitoring device.
The incumbent senator received 84% of the vote in the Democratic primary.
The bill includes $40 million for the ReConnect program.