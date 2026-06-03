Data Center

Yearslong Data Center Dispute Heads to Virginia Supreme Court

Two lower courts ruled against the development, saying Prince William County supervisors violated Virginia code and local zoning ordinance

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

4 min read
Yearslong Data Center Dispute Heads to Virginia Supreme Court
Screenshot of Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, from ABC7.

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – A yearslong legal battle over what developers have touted as the world’s largest data center campus is headed to Virginia’s highest court.

The proposed Digital Gateway campus would include 37 data centers and 14 electrical substations, spanning more than 2,000 acres in western Prince William County. 

CTA Image

See Breakfast Club Membership Options!

See Breakfast Club Membership Options
Post tagged in
Data Center Abigail Spanberger Virginia Prince Williams County QTS Elena Schlossberg Coalition to Protect Prince William County

Read more

Popular Tags

First FCC Spectrum Auction in Four Year Brings in $54 Million on Day One FCC Pope Calls for Robust Regulation of AI in Manifesto that Ponders Future of Humanity Broadband's Impact ACLP: BEAD Winners Set to Put Up $11.4 Billion in Matching Funds BEAD Researcher: Tribal Areas Have Lower Broadband Adoption Rates NTIA Ookla: Wi-Fi Hardware, Not Fiber, Limits Broadband Quality Infrastructure CPUC Seeking Comment on FCC Copper Preemption Order AT&T
#if @member /if