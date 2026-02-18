Rep. Greg Landsman to Speak at BEAD Implementation Summit

Keynotes join panels: State broadband roundtable, technology choices in BEAD, using remaining BEAD funds, and capital constraints on financing

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 – Broadband Breakfast announced Wednesday that Representative Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, will provide a keynote address at the BEAD Implementation Summit 2026 in Washington on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Landsman, who serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Communications and Technology Subcommittee, will bring a congressional perspective on the policy and permitting challenges states face as the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program moves deeper into the deployment phase.

Landsman has been one of the most active voices in Congress on broadband infrastructure, championing legislation to streamline deployment and urging the administration to release stalled BEAD funds.

Landsman has been a consistent advocate for expediting broadband deployment since entering Congress in 2023. He co-authored the bipartisan Broadband and Telecommunications RAIL Act , legislation designed to streamline the permitting process for providers deploying infrastructure across railroad rights-of-way. The bill passed out of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology.

Earlier this Congress, Landsman and Rep. Troy Carter, D-Louisiana, led a letter signed by 12 members of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee urging Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to release BEAD funding to states ready to begin deployment. Landsman has also championed Ohio's original BEAD allocation of $793 million.

NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth will keynote the Summit

National Telecommunications and Information Administration Administrator Arielle Roth will keynote the event.

Roth, who is also Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, will address critical policy and implementation challenges facing the BEAD program as states navigate federal requirements and begin infrastructure deployments.

As NTIA Administrator, Roth oversees the nation's largest broadband infrastructure program and serves as the Commerce Department's lead on telecommunications policy.

Confirmed by the Senate in July 2025, she has prioritized expediting BEAD deployments while advocating for technological neutrality in infrastructure choices. Her leadership comes at a pivotal moment, as states' BEAD deployments are firmly in the implementation phase.

Panels at the event include:

Panel 1: State Broadband Roundtable

Panel 2: Technology Choices in BEAD Deployment

Panel 3: Using Remaining BEAD Funds

Panel 4: Capital Constraints on Financing BEAD

Convening power of the BEAD Implementation Summit

After convening national leaders at last year’s Speeding BEAD Summit and the inaugural BEAD Implementation Summit in 2023 , Broadband Breakfast will again bring together government, industry, and finance as the $42.5 billion BEAD program enters its most consequential phase: execution.

BEAD Implementation 2026 will focus squarely on what happens after the awards: Deployment, capital, and technology choices that will determine whether BEAD-funded networks are delivered on time, on budget, and at scale.

With billions now moving into construction, states and providers are navigating a new phase focused on deployment realities, capital planning, and technology choices. This summit brings decision-makers together to share what's working, examine emerging challenges, and align on priorities for the next phase of BEAD implementation.

