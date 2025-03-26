Final Call for Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband Summit – March 27, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C., March 26, 2025 - Industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts will gather in the nation’s capital Thursday for the Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband Summit, a one-day conference exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and the evolving energy landscape.
The event and webcast will take place at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., starting promptly at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.
With AI driving unprecedented growth in cloud computing and data center expansion, the summit will tackle the urgent challenge of energy supply, regulatory hurdles, and the role of nuclear power in supporting future infrastructure. Attendees can expect insightful discussions, high-level policy analysis, and expert perspectives on balancing innovation with sustainability.
Keynote Speakers:
- Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas – Vice Chair, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy
- Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn. – Chairman, House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water
- Christopher Guith – Senior Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute
Panels & Expert Discussions:
Panel 1: Data Centers, AI, and Nuclear Energy
- Fatima Maria Ahmad, Senior VP, Clean Energy, Boundary Stone
- Brian Smith, Director, Nuclear Reactor Development, Idaho National Laboratory
- Ewelina Czapla, Manager, Cloud Government Affairs, Google
- Stephen Snyder, Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson
- Chip Pickering, CEO, INCOMPAS
- Moderated by Daniel Moore, Energy and Climate Reporter, Axios
Panel 2: Cutting Red Tape for Broadband and Energy Projects
- Andy Berke, Former Administrator, USDA’s Rural Utilities Service
- Laban Coblentz, Head of Communication, ITER
- Julianne Szyper, Deputy Director, Virginia Department of Energy
- Carol Lane, VP, Government Affairs, X-energy
- Moderated by Drew Clark, CEO & Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panel 3: Using IXPs to Improve Rural Connectivity
- Hunter Newby, Owner, Newby Ventures
- David Jeppsen, Chief of Global Public Affairs, NTT Corporation
- Ron da Silva, CEO, Network Technologies Global
- Art Kazmierczak, Director, Arelion
- Moderated by Brent Legg, Executive VP, Connected Nation
Event Agenda:
- 8:15 AM: Registration
- 8:30 AM: Keynote Address from Congressman Randy Weber
- 8:45 AM: Welcome Remarks + Networking Breakfast
- 9:15 AM: Special Address from Christopher Guith, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- 9:30 AM: Panel 1 - Data Centers, AI, and Energy
- 10:30 AM: Intermission
- 10:45 AM: Panel 2 - Cutting Red Tape for Broadband and Energy Projects
- 11:45 AM: Lunch
- 12:00 PM: Keynote Address from Congressman Chuck Fleischmann
- 1:00 PM: Panel 3 - Using IXPs to Improve Rural Connectivity
Registration Information
The conference is open for both in-person and webinar attendance. In-person tickets are available for $195 (3-month Breakfast Club Membership included). Webinar attendance is $45 (1-month Breakfast Club Membership included).
Breakfast Club Members watch for free.
Register for in person:
Register for webinar:
For media inquiries or further details, please contact Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media
Full program:
Sponsors
