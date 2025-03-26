Final Call for Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband Summit – March 27, 2025

The event will take place at Clyde’s of Gallery Place starting at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 26, 2025 - Industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts will gather in the nation’s capital Thursday for the Data Centers, Nuclear Power, and Broadband Summit, a one-day conference exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and the evolving energy landscape.

The event and webcast will take place at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., starting promptly at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

With AI driving unprecedented growth in cloud computing and data center expansion, the summit will tackle the urgent challenge of energy supply, regulatory hurdles, and the role of nuclear power in supporting future infrastructure. Attendees can expect insightful discussions, high-level policy analysis, and expert perspectives on balancing innovation with sustainability.

Keynote Speakers:

Rep. Randy Weber , R-Texas – Vice Chair, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy

, R-Texas – Vice Chair, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy Rep. Chuck Fleischmann , R-Tenn. – Chairman, House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water

, R-Tenn. – Chairman, House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Christopher Guith – Senior Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute

Panels & Expert Discussions:

Panel 1: Data Centers, AI, and Nuclear Energy

Fatima Maria Ahmad , Senior VP, Clean Energy, Boundary Stone

, Senior VP, Clean Energy, Boundary Stone Brian Smith , Director, Nuclear Reactor Development, Idaho National Laboratory

, Director, Nuclear Reactor Development, Idaho National Laboratory Ewelina Czapla , Manager, Cloud Government Affairs, Google

, Manager, Cloud Government Affairs, Google Stephen Snyder , Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson

, Partner, Womble Bond Dickinson Chip Pickering , CEO, INCOMPAS

, CEO, INCOMPAS Moderated by Daniel Moore, Energy and Climate Reporter, Axios

Panel 2: Cutting Red Tape for Broadband and Energy Projects

Andy Berke , Former Administrator, USDA’s Rural Utilities Service

, Former Administrator, USDA’s Rural Utilities Service Laban Coblentz , Head of Communication, ITER

, Head of Communication, ITER Julianne Szyper , Deputy Director, Virginia Department of Energy

, Deputy Director, Virginia Department of Energy Carol Lane , VP, Government Affairs, X-energy

, VP, Government Affairs, X-energy Moderated by Drew Clark, CEO & Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panel 3: Using IXPs to Improve Rural Connectivity

Hunter Newby , Owner, Newby Ventures

, Owner, Newby Ventures David Jeppsen , Chief of Global Public Affairs, NTT Corporation

, Chief of Global Public Affairs, NTT Corporation Ron da Silva , CEO, Network Technologies Global

, CEO, Network Technologies Global Art Kazmierczak , Director, Arelion

, Director, Arelion Moderated by Brent Legg, Executive VP, Connected Nation

Event Agenda:

8:15 AM: Registration

Registration 8:30 AM: Keynote Address from Congressman Randy Weber

Keynote Address from Congressman Randy Weber 8:45 AM: Welcome Remarks + Networking Breakfast

Welcome Remarks + Networking Breakfast 9:15 AM: Special Address from Christopher Guith, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Special Address from Christopher Guith, U.S. Chamber of Commerce 9:30 AM: Panel 1 - Data Centers, AI, and Energy

Panel 1 - Data Centers, AI, and Energy 10:30 AM: Intermission

Intermission 10:45 AM: Panel 2 - Cutting Red Tape for Broadband and Energy Projects

Panel 2 - Cutting Red Tape for Broadband and Energy Projects 11:45 AM: Lunch

Lunch 12:00 PM: Keynote Address from Congressman Chuck Fleischmann

Keynote Address from Congressman Chuck Fleischmann 1:00 PM: Panel 3 - Using IXPs to Improve Rural Connectivity

Registration Information

The conference is open for both in-person and webinar attendance. In-person tickets are available for $195 (3-month Breakfast Club Membership included). Webinar attendance is $45 (1-month Breakfast Club Membership included).

Breakfast Club Members watch for free.

Register for in person:

Register for webinar:

For media inquiries or further details, please contact Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media

Full program:

Sponsors