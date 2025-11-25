Rep. Erin Houchin to Keynote Broadband Breakfast Panel on AI's Impact on Children

To participate, make sure to log in to your FREE account on CHAT.BroadbandBreakfast.com!

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2025 – Representative Erin Houchin of Indiana’s Ninth District will kick off Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, November 26, at 12 Noon ET, with keynote remarks about artificial intelligence and its implications for America's youth.

Houchin, a Republican, will address critical questions about how artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping how children learn, play, and grow.

The panel, titled "The State of AI: What It Means for Kids," brings together policymakers and experts to examine AI's rapidly evolving role in children's education, safety, and development.

From lesson plans that adapt to a student’s pace to chatbots that help with homework, artificial intelligence is moving from the background of education technology to its center stage. This discussion will explore how AI is redefining education and childhood in the digital age - and what it means for the next generation’s development, creativity, and safety.

To participate in the Broadband Breakfast Live Online on Wednesday, and going forward, attendees must create a FREE Broadband Community account on https://chat.broadbandbreakfast.com. Technical questions about logging in? Read below, or email support@breakfast.media

Role of thoughtful policy

As artificial intelligence increasingly shapes how young people learn, communicate, and interact online, Rep. Houchin's participation underscores the urgent need for thoughtful policy frameworks that protect children while fostering innovation. The discussion comes at a pivotal moment when schools nationwide are integrating AI tools into classrooms and families navigate new technologies in their homes.

The virtual event, hosted by Broadband Breakfast—the leading forum for broadband technology and internet policy discussions—will explore topics including age-appropriate AI applications in education, online safety concerns, digital literacy needs, and the regulatory landscape governing AI in child-focused environments.

Rep. Houchin has been actively engaged in technology policy issues affecting families and children, making her voice particularly relevant to this national conversation.

About Rep. Houchin

Congresswoman Erin Houchin serves on the House Rules Committee, the House Budget Committee, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and the House Education and Workforce Committee.She proudly represents the 9th Congressional District of Indiana. As a mother, community leader, and small business owner. She is dedicated to serving the Ninth District to better the lives of all Hoosiers who call it home.

Previously, she represented the 47th District in the Indiana Senate for eight years and served as a member on several committees with jurisdiction over issues important to Hoosiers, including: Commerce and Technology; Elections; Family and Children Services; Utilities; Veterans Affairs and the Military; Homeland Security and Transportation; Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications; and Ranking Member of the Tax and Fiscal Policy.

To participate, make sure you are logged in to your CHAT account

The live online panel begins Wednesday at 12 Noon ET and is open to the public through your FREE Broadband Breakfast account on the platform CHAT.broadbandbreakfast.com.

To access the program, make sure you are logged in to your Broadband Breakfast account, then navigate to “Community,” where you will find the session under “BroadbandLive Events.”

How to log in: