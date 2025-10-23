Broadband Live

Broadband Breakfast on November 26, 2025 - The State of AI: What It Means for Kids

This discussion will explore how AI is redefining education and childhood in the digital age.

Broadband Breakfast

Broadband Breakfast

1 min read
Broadband Breakfast on November 26, 2025 - The State of AI: What It Means for Kids

Artificial intelligence is increasingly shaping how children learn, play, and grow. From lesson plans that adapt to a student’s pace to chatbots that help with homework, AI is moving from the background of education technology to its center stage. This discussion will explore how AI is redefining education and childhood in the digital age - and what it means for the next generation’s development, creativity, and safety. 

Sign up for BroadbandLive on Zoom

Panelists

  • Panelists have been invited
  • Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Post tagged in
Broadband Live AI Education children

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Sen. Scott Urges FCC to Revoke Chinese Drone Approvals Citing National Security Risk FCC Federal Judge Halts White House Workforce Reductions Broadband's Impact Broadband Breakfast on December 3, 2025 - Satellite Broadband and BEAD BEAD Carriers, Airlines Say 180 Megahertz of Upper C-band Could be Auctioned Safely NTIA Experts Discuss the Importance of Satellite and Terrestrial Infrastructure for Resilience Infrastructure Industry Experts Debate Need for Gigabit Internet Speeds as Deployment Accelerates Broadband Mapping and Data