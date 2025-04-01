Powering the Digital Future: Broadband Breakfast Summit Captured in Photos

The photo gallery captures not just the presentations, but the engaging conversations and networking at the event.

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 – Last Thursday's Broadband Breakfast summit on "Data Centers, Nuclear Power and Broadband" brought together the brightest minds in industry, policy, and energy to tackle America's power challenge – and the photo gallery captures not just the presentations, but the engaging conversations and networking that made this event truly special.

Rep. Randy Weber: Nuclear Power as the Data Center Solution

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) made a compelling case for nuclear energy as the solution to data centers' growing power demands, citing Department of Energy projections that electricity use by data centers could triple by 2028.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Small Modular Reactors for On-Site Power

The "Nuclear Congressman" Rep. Chuck Fleischmann made his passionate case for small modular reactors and the interactions with industry representatives that followed his speech.

Christopher Guith: Manufacturing's Overlooked Role in Energy Demand

Chamber of Commerce's Christopher Guith argued that manufacturing, not data centers, is the primary driver behind surging energy demand.

Panel 1: Permitting Reform Takes Center Stage

During the lively panel discussion moderated by Axios's Daniel Moore, Idaho National Laboratory's Brian Smith, Boundary Stone's Fatima Maria Ahmad, Google's Ewelina Czapla, WBK's Stephen Snyder, and INCOMPAS Chip Pickering debated permitting challenges, plus the networking break that followed.

Panel 2: Confronting the "Choke Points"

X-energy's Carol Lane, ITER's Laban Coblentz, Virginia Department of Energy's Julianne Szyper and former head of the USDA's Rural Utility Service Andy Berke identified key bottlenecks in America's energy future, with Drew Clark moderating the panel.

Panel 3: Building Internet Exchanges Across America

Network Technologies Global's Ron da Silva, NTT's David Jeppsen, IXP pioneer Hunter Newby, Arelion's Art Kazmiercza discussed rural connectivity, highlighting the fourteen states currently lacking Internet Exchange Points, moderated by Connected Naton's Brent Legg.

