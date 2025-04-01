Sign in Subscribe
data center

Powering the Digital Future: Broadband Breakfast Summit Captured in Photos

The photo gallery captures not just the presentations, but the engaging conversations and networking at the event.

Quinn Nghiem

Quinn Nghiem

6 min read
Powering the Digital Future: Broadband Breakfast Summit Captured in Photos
An aide and Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas (center), greeting a guest at the Data Center Summit

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 – Last Thursday's Broadband Breakfast summit on "Data Centers, Nuclear Power and Broadband" brought together the brightest minds in industry, policy, and energy to tackle America's power challenge – and the photo gallery captures not just the presentations, but the engaging conversations and networking that made this event truly special.

Our photo gallery will take you behind the scenes of each session, showing the dynamic interactions that don't make it into the articles.

Rep. Randy Weber: Nuclear Power as the Data Center Solution

Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) made a compelling case for nuclear energy as the solution to data centers' growing power demands, citing Department of Energy projections that electricity use by data centers could triple by 2028.

Rep. Randy Weber: More Nuclear Power for Data Centers
Big tech companies have been pursuing nuclear power as electricity demands increase.
Broadband BreakfastJake Neenan

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann: Small Modular Reactors for On-Site Power

The "Nuclear Congressman" Rep. Chuck Fleischmann made his passionate case for small modular reactors and the interactions with industry representatives that followed his speech.

‘Nuclear Congressman’ Says Small Modular Reactors Key to Data Center Growth
With AI, broadband, and cloud infrastructure stressing the grid, Fleischmann wants to put nuclear reactors on-site.
Broadband BreakfastJericho Casper

Christopher Guith: Manufacturing's Overlooked Role in Energy Demand

Chamber of Commerce's Christopher Guith argued that manufacturing, not data centers, is the primary driver behind surging energy demand.

Manufacturing Behind Surging Energy Demand for Data Centers, Says U.S. Chamber Official
Guith said natural gas was a key factor in keeping electricity affordable.
Broadband BreakfastClara Easterday

Panel 1: Permitting Reform Takes Center Stage

During the lively panel discussion moderated by Axios's Daniel Moore, Idaho National Laboratory's Brian Smith, Boundary Stone's Fatima Maria Ahmad, Google's Ewelina Czapla, WBK's Stephen Snyder, and INCOMPAS Chip Pickering debated permitting challenges, plus the networking break that followed.

AI’s Energy Appetite Is Growing; Permitting Delays Could Starve It
Outdated permitting systems could stymie nuclear projects needed for tomorrow’s data centers, panelists said.
Broadband BreakfastJericho Casper

Panel 2: Confronting the "Choke Points"

X-energy's Carol Lane, ITER's Laban Coblentz, Virginia Department of Energy's Julianne Szyper and former head of the USDA's Rural Utility Service Andy Berke identified key bottlenecks in America's energy future, with Drew Clark moderating the panel.

Panelists Warn of ‘Choke Points’ in America’s Nuclear Energy Future
Permitting delays, transmission backlogs, siting fights, and supply chain gaps top the list.
Broadband BreakfastJericho Casper

Panel 3: Building Internet Exchanges Across America

Network Technologies Global's Ron da Silva, NTT's David Jeppsen, IXP pioneer Hunter Newby, Arelion's Art Kazmiercza discussed rural connectivity, highlighting the fourteen states currently lacking Internet Exchange Points, moderated by Connected Naton's Brent Legg.

More Internet Exchanges Necessary for Rural Areas: Experts
Latency experienced by users is dependent in part on their distance from internet exchange points.
Broadband BreakfastJake Neenan

Networking Moments: Where Connections Were Made

Some of the summit's most valuable exchanges happened away from the podium:

Our photographer captured the energy and engagement during breaks, lunch, and before and after the formal program

Access the Full Event

Whether you are a long-standing member of the Broadband Breakfast Club, or joined as part of your in-person registration (3 months' access), or signing up for the webinar (1 month access), you have UNLIMITED ACCESS to the videos of Data Centers, Nuclear Power and Broadband Summit. These recordings capture not just the presentations but also the dynamic Q&A sessions that made this event a crucial touchpoint for understanding the infrastructure challenges of the AI era.

Videos from the event:

Data Centers, Nuclear Power and Broadband
The rapid rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence has placed an unprecedented strain on America’s energy grid.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast
Join the Breakfast Club to Watch the Videos

See the program – 'Data Centers, Nuclear Power and Broadband'

View the program
Post tagged in
data center DCS

Read more

Popular Tags

Major Low-Power TV Station Owner Wants to Shift to Datacasts FCC California Democrat Releases $15 Internet Affordability Bill Broadband's Impact House Bill Could Open Appalachian Broadband Funds to Starlink BEAD West Virginia Reworking BEAD Proposal Amid Trump-Driven Program Overhaul NTIA Earth, Ether, Fire and Water: An Elemental Data Center Story Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data