2025 Was a Year of More BEAD Turmoil

In January, three states’ spending plans under the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program had been approved by the Commerce Department, and more than a dozen others had begun taking grant applications.

By June, that would no longer be the case. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration issued a directive rescinding those approvals and requiring states to hold another bidding rounds – by then more than 40 states had begun fielding applications – under new rules that were less favorable to fiber.

The directive wasn’t entirely unexpected. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had said in March the agency was reviewing the program to make it more “tech-neutral” and cut down spending – fiber can be more expensive to deploy.

NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth, nominated in February but not confirmed until July, after the new directive came down, had also spoken negatively about the program’s preference for fiber and served as the top telecom advisor to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who frequently criticized the program.

The 2021 Infrastructure Law, which created BEAD, said that certain broadband projects had to be given priority: those with speeds that could easily scale to meet higher demand in the future. The Biden NTIA determined that only really applied to fiber, and said fiber projects would get first choice of BEAD areas provided they weren’t egregiously expensive.

New directive eliminated a host of Biden-era rules

Under the new rules, providers using any technology could apply for priority status and, if they got it, compete with fiber applicants on the basis of cost. That was good news to fixed wireless and low-earth orbit satellite ISPs that could apply to serve areas for much less money.

The new directive also eliminated a host of other Biden-era rules, loosened a policy requiring cheaper plans for low-income households, and rescinded approval for spending on anything other than broadband deployment. States had been planning to use the money on broadband adoption programs, workforce development, and other things.

States had to update their eligibility maps and mark areas served by fixed wireless on unlicensed spectrum as served, provided the ISP could prove it met speed minimums and mitigated interference. New Federal Communications Commission data also had to be incorporated into the maps, all of which amounted to a roughly 14 percent reduction in eligible locations nationwide.

Connectivity advocacy groups and the fiber industry were not happy with the news. They feared the program would fund large amounts of satellite, which they saw as an ill-suited for widespread consumer broadband because of capacity constraints and line-of-sight issues. Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, which dominates the LEO market, had also only recently left his post as a close advisor to President Donald Trump at the time, and critics were quick to say it appeared the program was being reoriented to benefit a major GOP donor.

After state broadband offices scrambled to hold additional bidding rounds on tight timelines – they were given 90 days to submit draft spending plans – they do appear set to fund more satellite than would have been the case, but not as much as some had initially feared.

Based on tentative results in those draft plans, about 65 percent of BEAD locations are in line for fiber. Another 22 percent will get satellite, and 10 percent will get fixed wireless. NTIA is in the process of approving those spending plans, and the approved results so far haven’t differed drastically from the draft plans.

Louisiana now-approved BEAD plan to get fiber to 80 percent

Louisiana’s now-approved BEAD plan will get fiber to 80 percent of its eligible locations, compared to 95 percent under its Biden-era plan. Nevada’s plan would get fiber to 65 percent compared to more than 80 percent under Biden.

SpaceX did indeed tentatively win more locations nationwide than any other provider, as its only competition for satellite service was Amazon's nascent Leo service, but it still wasn’t quite happy with the results. The company asked NTIA to axe the proposals of several states, arguing it should have won many more locations because of its cheap bids.

NTIA greenlit some of those plans, like Virginia’s and Louisiana’s, without the major changes SpaceX asked for.

Many states still were reluctant to give satellite priority status, saying tree cover and mountainous terrain could interfere with subscribers’ signal.

So far, NTIA has approved 29 state plans. At least one of those states, Louisiana, has access to its funds. Commerce’s National Institute for Standards and Technology has to clear NTIA-approved grants before money can start flowing.

The agency has committed to getting most of those plans approved by the end of this year. More than 30 states met the Sept. 4 submission deadline, and all states have now submitted plans. Texas’s proposal was approved Nov. 20 despite the state getting several extra weeks to turn in the document.

Looking ahead

NTIA has been working for more than a year on reducing as many federal permitting hurdles as possible for BEAD. With the approval of state plans, a flood of permit applications for BEAD funded projects are expected to roll in and the agency has worried it could end up being a bottleneck.

Roth has said she expects more than 90 percent of BEAD projects to get federal permits very quickly, thanks to a system the agency has built up to process applications and get necessary clearances from other agencies online.

Because more plans are being approved at once, that flood of permits will be more pronounced. NTIA can streamline federal and historical reviews, but there are local permitting processes the agency has no jurisdiction over.

The agency recommended state broadband offices hold regular roundtables with local permitting agencies and ISPs to smooth over issues as they come up.

A recent study by Pew Charitable Trusts’ broadband access initiative found 41 states also identified workforce shortages as a likely barrier to broadband deployment. The Fiber Broadband Association found last year that 120,000 additional workers would be needed over the next 10 years just to replace people who retire or change industries, plus another nearly 60,000 to meet BEAD-induced demand.

The FBA study was conducted before the Trump administration changed BEAD’s rules in June and made it easier for satellite providers to win funding, but the program is still tentatively slated to fund fiber to more than 2 million locations nationwide.

Future of non-deployment funding

Aside from infrastructure deployment, a major issue hanging over the future of the program is the fate of the roughly $21 billion that likely won’t be used to deploy networks. States delivered on the NTIA’s desire for cost cutting, but whether or not they’ll be able to use their savings is up in the air.

States and observers expected Lutnick would prefer to claw the money back – it's already been obligated to states – and hand it to the Treasury. But Roth said last week NTIA was “operating under the assumption that the states will get to use their BEAD savings. But again, nothing has been finalized.”

She suggested last month that she would support using some of the cash for permitting reform efforts.

While that seemed like good news for states, which want to retain the funding, President Trump signed an executive order last week that again threw the money’s future into question. The White House directed Roth to produce within 90 days a policy notice telling states they would be ineligible for their non-deployment money if they had laws on the books that were unfavorable to AI companies.

Estimates vary, but according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, AI legislation of some kind has been introduced in all 50 states, and at least 38 have passed laws regulating the industry.

It’s not yet clear how many of those laws are going to run afoul of the NTIA’s standard, and experts said the restriction could be open to legal challenges.

Regardless, it’s also not obvious states will challenge the notice when it comes down. States weren’t thrilled at first about redoing their bidding processes on an accelerated timeline, and many had wanted originally to lay fiber. But they chose to move forward rather than litigate and jeopardize hundreds of millions in broadband funding.

“What we have seen in this program is that the states historically have been willing to abide by program requirements that they do not prefer but are willing to tolerate,” said Sean Conway, former general counsel at NTIA.