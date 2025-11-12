What You Can Expect From Broadband Breakfast and From BroadbandLive Events
These are the values that we espouse, as a company and as a community.
Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET, when I begin my introductory monologue during Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, I recap our belief and mission here at Broadband Breakfast: Better Broadband, Better Lives.
To us, it means, essentially, that we are not and should not be satisfied with low-quality, spotty or overly expensive internet connectivity. But it frames our values and perspective, our reason for being an independent community providing news and events of value to the "Better Broadband, Better Lives" community.
If you're here for the first time, here's what we do:
And here's who we are:
Here are the values that we espouse, as a company and as a community:
- We need better broadband. By "we," I mean our country, our world, and each of us individually. Broadband Breakfast exists as an independent media voice because we're not happy with the status quo of internet access.
- Fair and precise reporting. We follow Associated Press style, and we strive to follow AP principles. Our reporters are willing to talk with anyone, and we are willing to represent all points of view. We strive for good news judgment.
- Humans matter. One of the reasons why Broadband Breakfast has more pictures of people (than of cables or towers), is that "Better Lives" portion of our mission statement couplet. Let's not forget that improving broadband is about improving people's lives.
- Civil discourse. We are certainly willing to challenge orthodoxies and received views, but we (and those we invite to participate in our events) commit to doing so in a civil and not in an ad hominem manner.
- Diversity of viewpoints on panels. We certainly aren't perfect, and we do host 50+ events every year. But we strive to ensuring that different points of view and different backgrounds are represented on our panels and forums.
- Educate and inform. In our articles, and whenever a guest mentions an unfamiliar acronym on a panel, we define it. And its more than acronyms: We want people to learn what they need to understand and engage with the issue of broadband, policy, and internet technology.
- Continuing the conversation. I tell our reporters constantly that there is always another story to report. Even the most basic topics need follow-through. No singular panel will be the final word on the topic, meaning that the conversation will continue in the future.
Member discussion