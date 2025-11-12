What You Can Expect From Broadband Breakfast and From BroadbandLive Events

These are the values that we espouse, as a company and as a community.

Every Wednesday at 12 Noon ET, when I begin my introductory monologue during Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, I recap our belief and mission here at Broadband Breakfast: Better Broadband, Better Lives.

To us, it means, essentially, that we are not and should not be satisfied with low-quality, spotty or overly expensive internet connectivity. But it frames our values and perspective, our reason for being an independent community providing news and events of value to the "Better Broadband, Better Lives" community.

If you're here for the first time, here's what we do:

And here's who we are:

Here are the values that we espouse, as a company and as a community: