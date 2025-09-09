BEAD Supporting Funds Could Fill Critical Infrastructure Gaps, Panel Says

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2025 — The United States faces significant vulnerabilities in its digital backbone that could leave entire states without internet service if key facilities are disrupted, experts said at a recent forum on Resilient Critical Infrastructure .

The panel, held ahead of the Resilient Critical Infrastructure Summit that will take place on Sept. 18, focused on the need for greater resilience in internet exchange points, energy systems and security planning.

The discussion, featuring experts in each of those spaces, focused on the lack-of-resilience-related risks associated with internet infrastructure – and what can be done with current infrastructure funding programs

States without IXPs remain at risk

Brent Legg, executive vice president of government affairs at Connected Nation, highlighted that 14 states lack internet exchange points — facilities where networks connect and local traffic is routed efficiently. Without them, states must rely on distant hubs.

“Kansas, for example, depends entirely on two buildings — one in Kansas City, Missouri, and another in Denver,” Legg said. “If one of those two buildings or both of those buildings were to go down, most connectivity in the state of Kansas is going to go down, regardless of what local internet service provider you’re with.”

Experts warned that this reliance on faraway facilities creates choke points that could be exploited during emergencies or attacks. They called for state and federal officials to prioritize distributed IXP development using remaining BEAD funds.

Puerto Rico was cited as a model. The territory invested $334 million of its BEAD allocation in an underground, islandwide conduit system to increase resilience.

Energy systems pose hidden weak link

Panelists said the energy sector also represents a critical weakness for digital infrastructure. Broadband facilities remain tied to single utility grids that may not withstand natural disasters, cyberattacks or cascading outages.

“Resiliency is really a state of thinking,” said Mahesh Krishnaswamy, CEO of Taara, a spinoff from Google’s Project Moonshot that now offers wireless broadband.

“It’s about predicting. It’s about anticipating and being prepared even before something goes wrong, not when something happens and you have to fall back.”

Experts urged closer coordination between broadband deployment and energy planning. Possible measures include backup generation, renewable diversification and microgrids to avoid single points of failure.

Security threats go beyond cyberwarfare

Security vulnerabilities extend beyond software and networks, the panelists said. Centralized facilities create what Al-David Saab, policy adviser to Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., described as a “target-rich environment for adversaries.” He compared the threat to Cold War-era Soviet maps that identified strategic choke points in Washington, D.C.

Evan Feinman, former director of the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, added a caution that threats may be low-tech but devastating. “What about three guys with chainsaws who want to take that data center out of commission?” he said. “Has anybody tried to figure out what that looks like?”

Speakers called for more frequent wargaming and scenario planning that includes both cyber and physical attack scenarios. Building redundancy, they said, is not enough without practical response strategies.

Federal funding is critical to address needs

Panelists noted that billions of dollars remain unspent from the BEAD program. Legg said those funds could support the very measures the panel outlined, including new IXPs and distributed networks.

“The more that we’ve built out and created a connected nation, we’ve also created so many more exposure points that now we have to cover,” Saab said.

As the September summit approaches, experts said the focus must shift from expansion to durability. The challenge for policymakers is not only to connect every American but to keep them connected in the face of mounting risks.

America's digital and energy systems face a critical test. Rising threats, soaring energy demands, and the race for AI dominance all point to one truth: infrastructure resilience is no longer optional.

Jase Wilson Founder & CEO, Ready.net

Jase Wilson is the founder and CEO of Ready.net , a Public Benefit Corporation advancing resilient infrastructure for essential utility services. A serial entrepreneur at the intersection of technology and public service, Jase brings two decades of experience helping governments modernize critical systems. He studied at MIT, founded multiple civic-focused startups, and has remained passionate about building for a networked world. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, he works with the talented Ready team on their mission to connect & protect America.

About the Keynote Speech

America's vulnerable critical infrastructure is under siege, and traditional approaches are failing us. Rising demand for energy, compute, and storage reflects a growing need to invest in AI at the edge. In an increasingly uncertain world, America must rethink infrastructure from the ground up.

In this timely keynote, Ready.net founder and CEO Jase Wilson will reveal the seven key principles for resilient critical infrastructure. America’s position as the global leader in technology depends on infrastructure that can support the AI revolution and withstand threats ranging from natural disasters to tactical EMPs. This session will outline what it truly takes to stay strong in the face of disruption and build systems ready for whatever comes next.

Topics

What Sources of Energy Are Needed for Resilient Infrastructure?

Energy supply is emerging as a vital need in ensuring Resilient Critical Infrastructure. Data centers currently consume 4% of U.S. energy output, and that share could triple in the next decade. Are current energy sources sufficient to meet the growing energy needs of data centers? What role will natural gas and small modular reactors play in this process? Is there a distinction between the energy needs of IXPs, multi-tenant data centers, and hyperscalers? How are behind-the-meter solutions adding (or aiding) America’s resilience on its electric grid?

Critical Resilience in an Age of Heightened Geopolitical Tensions

Building critical resilience in today's geopolitically volatile environment requires organizations and nations to develop comprehensive preparedness strategies that address both traditional threats like natural disasters and emerging challenges including cyberwarfare, electromagnetic pulse and other infrastructure vulnerabilities. Effective resilience must integrate robust backup systems for essential services, diversified supply chains, and layered security. How can our nation maintain a network of resilient critical infrastructure?

How IXPs and Smart Infrastructure Can Strengthen Critical Infrastructure

Internet Exchange Points serve as critical nodes that strengthen national infrastructure resilience by reducing latency through localized traffic exchange, eliminating the need for data to traverse long-distance networks, and creating more robust, distributed communication pathways that are less vulnerable to single points of failure. Some states don’t harbor a single IXP within their territory, contributing to the possibility that a single outage could take an entire state network offline. More IXPs in more locations across the United States can allow states to remain connected, even in the case of disaster or attack.

About the Resilient Critical Infrastructure Summit

The Resilient Critical Infrastructure Investment Summit will explore how public and private sector leaders prepare to respond. Discussions will range from ensuring universal last-mile BEAD implementation, middle mile interconnections to internet exchange points and data centers, threats to the internet backbone connections and interstate electricity transmission lines, plus securing the nation’s energy infrastructure. This event will provide practical insights and strategic guidance for building high-performance and resilient digital infrastructure networks.

