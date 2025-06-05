Speeding BEAD Summit Adds Panel on New Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)

Event features analysis of June 6 NOFO, Congressional keynotes, state broadband leaders and others addressing the $42.5 billion Program

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2025 – In response to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's new Notice of Funding Opportunity for the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, Broadband Breakfast has added a timely panel to next week's Speeding BEAD Summit .

The event, scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Clyde's of Gallery Place in Washington, D.C., will now feature analysis of the funding notice and its implications for broadband deployment nationwide.

Newly added NOFO reaction panel

The Commerce Secretary has promised a 90-day application window for states and funding awards by the end of 2025, while emphasizing "technologically agnostic" solutions and finding "the cheapest way" to deliver broadband. The panel will examine how these directives translate to actual policy changes and their implications for BEAD.

Lori Adams, Vice President of Broadband Policy & Funding Strategy at Nokia, will join the panel with additional speakers to be announced.

Congressional leadership

The summit features keynote addresses from two prominent House Energy and Commerce Committee members, and a presentation from Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen:

Congressman Bob Latta of Ohio's Fifth Congressional District, Chairman of the Energy Subcommittee and member of the Communications & Technology Subcommittee.

Congresswoman Erin Houchin of Indiana's Ninth Congressional District, who serves on the Energy & Commerce Committee alongside her roles on the House Rules and Budget Committees.

Critical policy discussions

High-Cost Thresholds and Fiber's Future: State broadband directors from Arkansas, Kansas, and Maine join policy experts to examine potential federal cost caps and their impact on technology choices.

State vs. Federal Authority: Officials from Michigan and Minnesota broadband offices will discuss maintaining state flexibility amid federal oversight changes, joined by representatives from Congress and industry associations.

Digital Workforce Development: Leaders from the Telecommunications Industry Association, National Digital Inclusion Alliance, and Rural LISC will explore how AI integration and skills training connect to broadband deployment success.

Registration and venue information

Registration is available for $225 per attendee , and includes three months’ complimentary access to the Broadband Breakfast Club (a $297 value). Livestream webinar registration is available for $55 per viewer , and includes one month’s access to the Broadband Breakfast Club (a $99 value).

The Speeding BEAD Summit will be held at Clyde's of Gallery Place, located at 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20001. Secure your spot today .

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or press passes, please contact Marketing Director Quinn Nghiem at quinn@breakfast.media