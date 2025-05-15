Broadband Breakfast on June 2, 2025 - Live from Fiber Connect 2025

The Monday event will take place at Broadband Breakfast’s regular 12 Noon ET time, which is 11 a.m. CT.

Fiber Connect is back with a new theme: “Light It Up.” Tune in for a special BroadbandLive broadcast from the show in Nashville. This live discussion will feature voices from the floor, including vendors, suppliers, and broadband experts, offering insights from the forefront of America’s fiber buildout. The event will take place at Broadband Breakfast’s regular 12 Noon ET time, which is 11 a.m. CT.

Panelists

Panelists have been invited

Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

Speeding BEAD Summit A one-day conference on expediting BEAD on June 12, 2025 Register for $175

The Speeding BEAD Summit

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, June 12, 2025

Clyde's of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Panel 1: High-Cost Thresholds and the Future of Fiber in BEAD

The BEAD program originally allowed states to set their own high-cost thresholds when deciding whether to fund deployment through fiber, wireless, or satellite. Reports that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick might seek to deploy a federally-required high-cost cap might redirect funds towards “lower cost” solutions, particularly low-Earth orbit satellites, have raised questions. What are the pros and cons of a federal cap?

Glen Howie , State Broadband Director, Arkansas

, State Broadband Director, Arkansas Drew Garne r, Director of Policy Engagement, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society,

r, Director of Policy Engagement, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, Other panelists have been invited

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

The design of the BEAD program under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gave states considerable leeway to design and implement broadband builds. Will the Trump administration change this state-led approach? Many federal and state lawmakers are warning against changes to BEAD. But many broadband providers say they would welcome relief from some onerous rules surrounding BEAD deployment.

Eric Frederick , Chief Connectivity Officer, Michigan High-Speed Internet Office

, Chief Connectivity Officer, Michigan High-Speed Internet Office Other panelists have been invited

Panel 3: The New Need: AI Skills Training

By whatever name, successful broadband deployment efforts require digital adoption and digital training. The rapidly accelerating role of artificial intelligence has, in fact, created a new need for AI Skills Training. Might efforts at digital inclusion and workforce skills training now include AI skills training?

Additional panels may be added to the program

Early Bird Registration Early Bird price until May 16 Register for $175

See full event details: