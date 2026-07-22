White Paper Broadband Technology Acceleration

White Paper Provided by Wesco

Meeting the Connectivity Growth Demands

With the surge in funding, along with a wave of constantly evolving broadband technologies that are reshaping the industry, service providers have a unique opportunity to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity and unlock the internet’s full potential for decades to come.

According to a recent article issued by the Fiber Broadband Association, fiber now passes over 60% of U.S. households, but there’s still plenty of upward growth in the years ahead. There are still 60 million first-passing U.S. broadband serviceable locations (BSLs) left to address.

To get there, service providers must embrace cutting-edge technologies to meet the ever-growing demand for connectivity.