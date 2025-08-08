Quarterly Numbers, and Other Charts, for Breakfast Club Members

Broadband Breakfast is tracking wireline and wireless broadband subscribers by technology.

Broadband Breakfast tracks subscriber numbers reported each quarter by publicly traded Internet Service Providers.

These companies make up the majority of the U.S. broadband market.

Specifically, for the past year and a half we have tracked residential and small and medium business broadband subscriptions and net adds over time, beginning in 2024.

The tables are a repository of that information, allowing users to compare subscriber trends in the industry from quarter to quarter. Think of it as an easy place to go find this information if one needs it for something.

