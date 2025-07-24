Jase Wilson of Ready.net to Keynote Resilient Digital Infrastructure Summit 9/18

Jase Wilson will deliver a keynote address about the seven key principles of resilient critical infrastructure

Broadband Breakfast is excited to announce Jase Wilson, Founder and CEO of Ready.net, as keynote speaker for this year’s Resilient Digital Infrastructure Summit in Washington, D.C.

In his keynote, Wilson will outline seven principles for resilient critical infrastructure and explain how to get America ready for anything amid growing disruption and digital dependence.

This one-day summit will bring together leaders from broadband, energy, and technology to confront vulnerabilities in our digital backbone and explore practical strategies for future-proofing essential networks.

About Jase Wilson

Jase Wilson is a civic technologist and public benefit entrepreneur with deep experience in digital infrastructure and public systems. At Ready.net, he leads nationwide partnerships with state governments, utilities and broadband providers to deploy infrastructure that is secure, adaptable and built to last. His work is grounded in a belief that resilient systems are essential for both public safety and economic opportunity.