July 28, 2026: Beyond the Blueprint: The Real Story of Network Builds

Tuesday, June 28 | 2:00 PM ET

Designing a network on a computer is one thing but successfully building it in the real world is another entirely. In this webinar, CCI Systems pulls back the curtain on what it actually takes to move from initial design to fully deployed network infrastructure. From unexpected field conditions to design adjustments and real-time decision-making, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of where plans meet reality and what separates successful builds from costly missteps. This isn’t theory. It’s the real story of network builds, shared directly by the professionals who experience it every day.

Panelists

Josh Rosenberry , Project Manager - Joint Use, CCI Systems

, Project Manager - Joint Use, CCI Systems Jacq Scott , Applications Engineer, CCI Systems

, Applications Engineer, CCI Systems Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Josh Rosenberry brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his role as Project Manager for Joint Use. Since joining CCI in August 2022, he has leveraged his deep expertise in field operations and permitting to drive successful projects and deliver exceptional results for clients. Josh’s career in telecommunications spans multiple key positions, including Field Walkout Technician, Make Ready Analyst, Permit Supervisor, and Project Manager. Prior to joining CCI, he owned and operated his own walkout and permitting firm, providing turnkey solutions from initial walkout through PLA and permit approval. Prior to beginning his career in telecommunications, Josh served 8 years in the US Army.

Jacq Scott is an experienced Applications Engineer with a strong foundation in broadband network design, having begun their career as a Design Engineer in March 2016 before advancing to the most current role in November 2021. A member of SCTE, Jacq holds certifications in both Broadband Distribution Specialist (BDS) for coax and Broadband Fiber Transport Specialist (BFTS), reflecting a well-rounded technical expertise. While a primary focus is coax network design, Jacq also brings hands-on experience with fiber, enabling a balanced perspective across evolving infrastructure technologies.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

About CCI Systems

CCI Systems delivers end-to-end network solutions for energy, telecom, and municipal clients. With 60+ years and 1,200 experts, we modernize infrastructure, deploy fiber, and integrate systems, helping build reliable, connected communities.