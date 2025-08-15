Sign in Subscribe
Earnings

Quarterly Numbers By Technology Type for Breakfast Club Members

The bottom table shows each of the public broadband providers, as well as their fiber, cable, DSL and fixed wireless subscribers at the end of Q2 - by technology type.

Broadband Breakfast tracks subscriber numbers reported each quarter by publicly traded Internet Service Providers.

We’ve updated our table to show fixed broadband subscriber numbers by technology, to the extent companies report them. The table serves as a repository for that information.

Specifically, we track we track residential and small and medium sized broadband subscriptions. The tracked companies make up the majority of the U.S. broadband market.

Quarterly Wireline and Wireless Broadband Subscribers, Including by Technology Type

Chart of Wireline Broadband Subscribers
Broadband Breakfast is tracking wireline broadband subscriptions.
Chart of Fixed Wireless Access Subscribers
Broadband Breakfast is tracking fixed wireless access subscriptions.
Chart of Wireline Broadband Subscribers By Technology
Broadband Breakfast is tracking wireline and wireless broadband subscribers by technology.
