Quarterly Numbers By Technology Type for Breakfast Club Members

The bottom table shows each of the public broadband providers, as well as their fiber, cable, DSL and fixed wireless subscribers at the end of Q2 - by technology type.

Broadband Breakfast tracks subscriber numbers reported each quarter by publicly traded Internet Service Providers.

We’ve updated our table to show fixed broadband subscriber numbers by technology, to the extent companies report them. The table serves as a repository for that information.

Specifically, we track we track residential and small and medium sized broadband subscriptions. The tracked companies make up the majority of the U.S. broadband market.