USDA Scrubs DEI Criteria from Rural Broadband Grant Programs

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2025 – Federal officials announced Tuesday they were eliminating equity-focused funding criteria from certain rural broadband grant programs — a move that could shift broadband dollars away from the communities that need them most.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development said it was eliminating Biden-era diversity, equity, and inclusion priorities from 14 federal rural funding programs – including broadband initiatives like the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant and the Community Connect Grant.

The move comes in response to President Donald Trump’s January 20 executive order titled “Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing,” which directed federal agencies to roll back DEI initiatives across the government. Four other of Trump’s executive orders have also pushed for eliminating DEI in some capacity.

According to a March 25 notice in the Federal Register, the USDA will no longer consider discretionary scoring criteria tied to the following three priorities established by the Biden administration:

Economic Recovery and Infrastructure in Distressed Rural Communities – Applicants previously received priority points for serving communities with high distress scores on the Distressed Communities Index. Equity and Access for Vulnerable Populations – Points were available for projects located in socially vulnerable communities, benefiting federally recognized Tribes, or located in Rural Partners Network areas. Climate Action and Resilience – Priority was given to projects in disadvantaged or energy-impacted communities, or those which sought to reduce pollution and advance clean energy goals.

“This notice… confirms that previous Administration key priorities and discretionary points will not be considered during application scoring,” the notice, signed by Jacqueline Ponti-Lazaruk, acting deputy secretary of USDA’s Office of Rural Development, stated. “The 14 program funding opportunities… are hereby amended to remove reference to or consideration of those key priorities.”

“In addition, if a program notice referenced discretionary points either from an Administrator or State Director for meeting the key priorities, those discretionary points will not be available or awarded,” she added.

The changes apply to a wide range of USDA grant and loan programs administered by the Rural Utilities Service, the Rural Business-Cooperative Service, and the Rural Housing Service. Affected programs include not only broadband-related initiatives, but also grants for rural water systems, energy efficiency, transportation, and small business development.

USDA clarified that applicants who have already submitted proposals do not need to resubmit them. However, those applying to programs with future deadlines may withdraw or update their applications to reflect the changes.