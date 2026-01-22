Your Guide to the Most Important Broadband Conferences of 2026

Jan. 22, 2026 – As the year 2026 gets going, Broadband Breakfast has assembled this list of the most important broadband conversations this year – with a particular focus on the first half of the year.

NTCA AI Summit , Jan. 30 | Online

At the end of the month, The Rural Broadband Association hosts its inaugural artificial intelligence half-day event. Through its focus on how AI has shaped community-based broadband providers, customers and communities, experts will share how AI has affected health care, education, agriculture and beyond.

Net Inclusion , Feb. 3-5 | Chicago, Illinois

Since 2016, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance has hosted its Net Inclusion conference, honing in on digital equity and inclusion. Hundreds of academics, advocates, internet providers and policymakers meet to discuss policies at every level, AI, sustainability and accessibility at the intersection of digital equity. The conference’s workshop and session topics include equitable technology distribution, the role of minority-serving institutions, GenAI, policy advocacy, digital skills curricula, serving elder populations, social media, etc.

INCOMPAS’s summit focuses on the current state of communications and AI infrastructure, innovation-driving policies and powering America’s digital future. Through the opportunity for technology business executives to meet with leaders from Congress, Capitol Hill and the Federal Communications Commission, this summit will lead discussion at the forefront of broadband issues including data centers and energy advancements. Don’t miss Broadband Breakfast Live Online’s special livestream at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit on Wed., Feb. 4, 2026, at 10 a.m. ET. (Special time!)

State of the Net Conference , Feb. 9 | Washington, D.C.

State of the Net is hosting its 22nd conference, with the theme being “More Than Meets the AI.” With artificial intelligence at the forefront of conversations all over the country, stakeholders, including officials from the FCC, will meet to center their debates and discussions on internet policy and the issues surrounding technology.

Metro Connect USA , Feb. 23-25 | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

In the conference’s 25th birthday, Metro Connect USA is bridging infrastructure and finance, bringing together thousands of leaders and industry experts of the U.S. digital infrastructure market. The conference creates an environment for dealmaking and partnership, while promoting discussions on fiber, ISPs, data centers, energy and more.

ISPAMERICA , March 2-5 | Atlanta, Georgia

ISPAMERICA hosts its annual event centered around the ISP industry, including both future opportunities and roadblocks ahead. About one thousand operators, vendors and industry leaders meet in breakout sessions and presentations to conversate on newest trends, technologies and operations.

MWC Barcelona , March 2-5 | Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Every year, GMSA organizes Mobile World Capital Barcelona, a connectivity event surrounding global business. Through advocacy, technological advancements and industry acumen, the event seeks to be at the forefront of innovation for positive business environments and societal change.

BEAD Implementation 2026 , March 18 | Washington, D.C.

Broadband Breakfast is hosting its BEAD Implementation Summit 2026, building upon last year’s Speeding BEAD Summit, and the inaugural BEAD Implementation Summit in 2023. With billions of dollars now being awarded with BEAD, the event centers on the deployment, funding and technology decisions that will determine whether projects are completed on time and at scale. Through several panels, Broadband Breakfast will lead the discussion on challenges, market conditions, financing and more.

Connected America , April 14-15 | Dallas, Texas

Connected America is hosting its fourth annual event, focusing on America’s digital future, including technology, regulation, investment and broadband. Business leaders, telecom operators, government officials and other stakeholders will meet to discuss the state of the country’s connectivity and improving broadband coverage

Connect (X) , May 4-6 | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Hosted by The Wireless Infrastructure Association, a company centered on communications infrastructure, Connect (X) is an event surrounding just that. With thousands of attendees, Connect (X) focuses on market insights, IoT, AI, next-gen networks, digital infrastructure and connectivity.

Fiber Connect , May 17-20 | Kissimmee, Florida

Fiber Connect is an event organized by the Fiber Broadband Association that exists to shape the future of fiber broadband. Through its emphasis on connected communities, the conference features discussions, symposiums and exhibits on new technologies, partnerships and policies.

Mountain Connect , August 10-12 | Denver, Colorado

The broadband industry is entering a new operating environment. As the BEAD era winds down, operators must adapt to changing economics, increased competition, critical infrastructure requirements, and the rising influence of AI compute and power demand.

Broadband Communities Summit , Aug. 25-27 | Houston, Texas

Broadband Communities Summit, hosted by Total Telecom, brings together property owners, network infrastructure builders, telco service providers and other stakeholders for conversations surrounding broadband connectivity across the country. Total Telecom also hosts similar events across the world, including Connected Britain and Connected Germany.

Broadband Nation Expo , Nov. 18-20 | New Orleans, Louisiana

Although near the end of the year, the Broadband Nation Expo drives conversation through its workshops, panels and workforce development tracks. Through the conference’s goal of broadband deployment and ensuring high-speed internet in every corner of the U.S., service providers, government officials, policymakers, academics and other stakeholders meet with the intention of shaping the future of broadband.