Broadband Breakfast on February 4, 2026 - Live From INCOMPAS Policy Summit

Join Broadband Breakfast for a special livestream at the INCOMPAS Policy Summit on Wed., Feb. 4, 2026: A critical discussion on the permitting challenges that threaten to derail America's broadband deployment goals. As infrastructure projects race against the clock, delays at federal, state, and local levels risk keeping communities disconnected, with far-reaching consequences for economic competitiveness and digital equity. Industry leaders will share proven strategies for streamlining approval processes, implementing rational fee structures, and accelerating the infrastructure projects needed to bridge the connectivity gap across the nation.

Free registration is available to all for this special Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. This livestream is part of the two-day INCOMPAS Policy Summit (Feb. 4-5), focusing on the most pressing issues shaping communications and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure landscape – including broadband deployment, robocalls, permitting reform, the future of Universal Service Fund, AI infrastructure, and energy innovation. Register for the full summit to access additional sessions and hear from a great line-up of keynote speakers.

Please note: This special program begins at 10 a.m. ET, two hours earlier Broadband Breakfast Live Online's normal time.

David Avery is vice president of government affairs for Uniti, a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. Avery oversees federal and state government affairs, including development of public policy and advocacy strategies and engagement coordination with legislators, regulators and government officials. Avery has worked in the telecommunications industry for approximately 30 years in government affairs and corporate communications roles. Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.

Becky Hussey applies her leadership and proven industry expertise to help clients solve problems and scale roadblocks so they may efficiently and effectively deliver results. She places emphasis on developing strong teams whose clear, actionable advice makes them essential business partners and company stewards. Her teams oversee various advocacy, regulatory, compliance, and other strategic functions within the organization. One of Becky’s key strengths is the ability to quickly identify critical issues and formulate strategies to drive solutions and capitalize on opportunities for improvement. She does this by listening closely to clients’ and customers’ concerns and asking questions to ensure full understanding of the issues they face. Becky’s clients liken her process to “cutting through the noise” and her approach allows her to help address immediate challenges while propelling long-term company value creation. Becky is very solutions oriented and feels most professionally enriched when meaningfully collaborating with colleagues to resolve complex issues. She approaches life and work with a sense of openness, curiosity, and good humor.

Ben Sanborn is a graduate of the University of California at Santa Cruz and Vermont Law School. Ben began working in the telecommunications industry in the late 1990s as an attorney with the Utilities Practice Group at the law office of PretiFlaherty in Maine. During his time with PretiFlaherty, Ben represented a number of individual telephone company clients, as well as the CLEC Coalition, before the Maine Public Utilities. In 2007, Ben was hired away from PretiFlaherty by the Telecommunications Association of Maine (TAM) to act as full time Executive Director and in-house counsel. In his role with TAM, Ben was engaged in regulatory and legislative work at the State and Federal level, including working closely with Senator Collins' office on broadband issues. In 2021, Ben was hired as Senior Counsel for Conterra Networks, a broadband company located in Charlotte, N.C.

Ariane Schaffer is the Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs for GFiber, an Alphabet company that provides Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass internet services to homes and businesses across the United States. Ariane joined the company in 2018 and focuses on advancing public policy to increase broadband deployments and realize digital equity for communities across the nation. In this role, she represents GFiber on a wide variety of issues impacting the business, including competition, utility safety, permitting reform, and taxes. She also serves as the company’s liaison to trade associations, industry coalitions, third-party groups, and participates on expert panels and in events with other thought leaders. She is currently serving a six-year term as a board member for the Fiber Broadband Association and served as Chair of the Board for 2025. Prior to joining Google Fiber, Ariane was Executive Briefer to the Governor of New York. Ariane holds a Bachelor's degree from American University’s School of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C., and graduated from the School of Public Affairs Leadership Program and University Honors Program. She interned in the White House in the Office of Public Engagement under President Obama as well served as Legislative Intern for the U.S. Rep. Cedric L. Richmond. A New Orleans native, and currently lives in New York City.

Brendan West is the Co-Founder and CEO of FiberCom Engineering, SkyCom Engineering and SkyWare, a vertically integrated infrastructure platform serving the broadband, utility and construction sectors. With nearly two decades in the industry, Brendan brings a field-first perspective shaped by hands-on experience across underground and aerial fiber construction, field engineering, permitting and regulatory compliance. He has worked in and led every phase of the infrastructure lifecycle – from build execution to engineering validation – experience that directly informs how his companies design technology and workflows for real-world conditions. Under his leadership, FiberCom and its subsidiaries have completed over 7 million feet of field collection in under two years. Brendan is known for challenging “marketing technology” with execution-driven solutions focused on engineering-grade accuracy, constructability, and compliance – delivering datasets and processes that utilities, regulators, and construction teams can trust. He regularly speaks on bridging construction, engineering, and modern technology without sacrificing rigor, accountability or field reality.

Breakfast Media CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.