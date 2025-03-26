Thune: More Congressional Review Act Votes Coming

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2025 – Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., expects the chamber will continue its push to roll back Biden administration regulations using the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that allows Congress to nullify on a fast track regulations adopted by agencies like the Federal Communications Commission.

Speaking on the Senate floor Monday, Thune said the Senate will consider “a number of other CRA resolutions” over the next three weeks. One of those could include S.J.Res. 7 introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to reverse the FCC’s Wi-Fi hotspots order.

While S.J.Res. 7 remains pending on the Senate’s agenda, Thune emphasized that this week the Senate would prioritize CRA resolutions targeting financial regulations. CRA resolutions need a simple majority and are not subject to the filibuster.

“This week, we’ll send the president Senator Cruz’s resolution to roll back the Biden administration’s digital asset broker rule, which puts at risk the privacy and security of tens of millions of Americans who trade digital assets,” Thune said.

The digital asset broker rule, finalized by the Treasury Department and IRS in December 2024, required crypto brokers, including some decentralized platforms, to report transactions to the IRS via Form 1099-DA.

“We’ll also look to take up Sen. Tim Scott’s [R-S.C.] overdraft fee resolution, overturning a [Consumer Financial Protection Bureau] rule that threatens access to credit for individuals and small businesses,” Thune confirmed.

While the Senate focuses on financial regulations this week, the CRA clock was ticking on other measures.

Under the law, the Senate has 60 session days from a resolution’s filing to act under expedited procedures. For S.J.Res. 7, introduced Jan. 27 , that window was expected to close in late April, depending on the chamber’s schedule.

In the meantime, advocacy groups were working to peel off a few Republican votes to sink the resolution.