Education, Library Groups Urge Senate to Protect FCC’s Wi-Fi Hotspots Order

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2025 – National education groups are concerned that the Senate could prevent millions of people from accessing the internet with federal assistance.

A coalition of 31 education and library groups urged senators in a letter Monday to reject a resolution by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would roll back the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to allow E-Rate funds for wireless hotspots.

“Almost 20,000 schools and libraries across the country are currently in the process of applying for several hundred thousand hotspots,” the letter stated, adding that millions of Americans could lose access to essential online resources if the measure, S.J.Res.7 , is approved.

The 31 signatories asked Congress to defer to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, allowing the agency to address the future of the E-Rate hotspot lending program at a later date. They argued that postponing action would provide time for public discussion and prevent disruption for current users.

Among the 31 groups urging senators to reject the resolution were the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, the American Library Association, and the Consortium for School Networking.

Under the FCC’s existing rules, eligible institutions receive limited E-Rate support for lending Wi-Fi hotspots to students, teachers, and other patrons who would otherwise lack broadband at home.

Cruz said the hotspots rule adopted last year under then-FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, “unlawfully expanded the Universal Service Fund to subsidize Wi-Fi hotspots for off-campus use by schoolchildren, despite the Communications Act clearly limiting the FCC’s USF authority to ‘classrooms.’”

His resolution under the Congressional Review Act needs a simple majority and can't be filibustered.

The coalition said off-campus hotspots “bring affordable wireless internet to millions of students and families who need help” and that the program is well-designed and fiscally responsible.

“The program requires schools and libraries to pay a portion of the cost based on the FCC’s traditional E-Rate matrix. Applicants are also subject to audits and enforcement measures to ensure they comply with the FCC’s rules.”