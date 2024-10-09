Wisconsin Allocates $115 Million in Broadband Funding for Anchor Institutions

Oct. 9, 2024 - Wisconsin is providing $115 million to support internet access, tapping federal funds overseen by the state’s Department of Administration.

The funding announced Monday by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) would flow to libraries and community centers in 35 local and tribal communities under the state’s Flexible Facilities Program.

Wisconsin’s grant programs were funded by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund .

The state plans to fund internet service and connectivity equipment to disadvantaged populations who were most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have limited or no access to broadband internet.

“These investments will help build upon our work to close the digital divide , especially in our rural areas and communities,” Evers said. “[I’m proud to work with] state agencies and federal partners to help bolster our public infrastructure.”