WOW's Japanese Buyer Asks for Swift FCC Merger Review

💡 ■ X Post of the Day: Starlink Surpasses 10,000 Active Satellites ■ Sen. Markey, for the Second Time in 88 Days, Demands Carr’s Resignation ■ Why the Fuss If Carr Can’t Mess with TV Licenses? ■ FCC’s NatSec Leader Adam Chan Reports on Foreign Threats to U.S. ■ Free State’s May: Consider Using BEAD Dollars to Eliminate Mobile Dead Zones ■ Carr to Speak Today at FCC Forum on 1996 Telecommunications Act ■ Evan Swarztrauber Joins Digital Progress Institute as Senior Fellow. ■ Rise Broadband Has a New Name: Rise Internet ■ Joel Miller Named Majority Deputy Staff Director, House Energy and Commerce Committee ■ Rep. Hudson (R-N.C.) names Alex (Stepahin) Rosemond as new Chief of Staff.

WOW!: WideOpenWest (WOW!) was sold last year and now it is being sold again. Softbank Corp., a $150 billion technology investment firm whose largest individual shareholder is Japanese citizen Masayoshi Son, is seeking FCC approval to acquire DigitalBridge Group, WOW!’s majority owner. The minority owner, with 37% equity interest, is Crestview Partners run by CEO and Co-Founder Barry Volpert. (Crestview Vice-Chairman is Jeff Marcus, an early cable investor who sold Marcus Cable to Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen in 1998 in a $2.8 billion deal.). The FCC approved DigitalBridge’s acquisition of WOW! on Dec. 19, 2025. That deal had an enterprise value of $1.5 billion, most of it debt. Two days before the deal closed on Dec. 31, Softbank announced it was buying DigitalBridge for $4 billion, making WOW!’s corporate parent a Japanese entity. (More after paywall)

From left: Crestview Partners CEO and Co-Founder Barry Volpert and Vice-Chairman Jeff Marcus